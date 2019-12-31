Tuesday, December 31 Morning Forecast

Our low pressure center is still swirling to the northeast. That is continuing to pull steady westerly winds into the Ozarks this morning. Wind chills are in the 20’s.

We’ll keep breezy winds today with gusts to 30 mph possible. Much more sunshine and temperatures warmer and closer to average in the middle 40’s.

Clear and quiet as we ring in 2020 tonight, 33 degrees by midnight! Lows dip into the upper 20’s.

New Year’s Day will be warmer. Breezy southerly winds gust to 30 mph and kick the cold air out. Highs get into the middle 50’s with sunshine.

A piece of our next big storm could bring some showers southeast late on Thursday. Temperatures stay above average in the 50’s.

A much colder air mass kicks in on the backside of this storm by Friday. We’ll find tumbling temperatures and light rain changing to light snow. Since we’re on the backside of the storm, it looks like rain/snow totals will be light.

Breezy winds and cold upper 30’s linger as clouds clear on Saturday.

Clear

Springfield

29°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

30°F Broken Clouds Feels like 23°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

45° / 29°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 45° 29°

Wednesday

55° / 39°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 55° 39°

Thursday

55° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 55° 40°

Friday

45° / 26°
Showers
Showers 30% 45° 26°

Saturday

40° / 30°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 40° 30°

Sunday

53° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 53° 32°

Monday

52° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 52° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

27°

7 AM
Clear
0%
27°

29°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
29°

31°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

35°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

37°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

40°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

45°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

45°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

41°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

37°

6 PM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

7 PM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

8 PM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

9 PM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

10 PM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

11 PM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

12 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

1 AM
Clear
0%
31°

32°

2 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

3 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

4 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
0%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
0%
31°

