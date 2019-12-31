Tuesday, December 31 Morning Forecast

Our low pressure center is still swirling to the northeast. That is continuing to pull steady westerly winds into the Ozarks this morning. Wind chills are in the 20’s.

We’ll keep breezy winds today with gusts to 30 mph possible. Much more sunshine and temperatures warmer and closer to average in the middle 40’s.

Clear and quiet as we ring in 2020 tonight, 33 degrees by midnight! Lows dip into the upper 20’s.

New Year’s Day will be warmer. Breezy southerly winds gust to 30 mph and kick the cold air out. Highs get into the middle 50’s with sunshine.

A piece of our next big storm could bring some showers southeast late on Thursday. Temperatures stay above average in the 50’s.

A much colder air mass kicks in on the backside of this storm by Friday. We’ll find tumbling temperatures and light rain changing to light snow. Since we’re on the backside of the storm, it looks like rain/snow totals will be light.

Breezy winds and cold upper 30’s linger as clouds clear on Saturday.