Tuesday, December 3 Morning Forecast

Three nice December days before our next rain chance returns

Cold and quiet again this morning with lows dipping into the 20’s.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies today with temperatures warming up! A cold front comes through dry and switches winds to the west. That westerly wind will warm up highs about 10 degrees from where they peaked yesterday — in the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be cold and quiet again with lows near freezing.

Another nice December day tomorrow! Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s.

By Thursday we’ll increase clouds ahead of our next storm. Expect mostly cloudy skies and mild upper 50’s. Showers arrive late evening/ overnight and quickly exit shortly after sunrise Friday.

With this system moving quick — rain totals will be light, 0.25″ south of I-44 at most. This system is also weak and detached from cold air — so while it will be chilly on Friday, temps stay above freezing and no wintry weather is expected.

Clouds clear on Friday but highs stay chilly in the middle 40’s. We gradually warm up this weekend ahead of our next big storm set to arrive sometime Monday. For now, it looks like that cold front will come with a much bigger temperature plunge.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

30°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 33°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 54° 33°

Wednesday

57° / 36°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 57° 36°

Thursday

57° / 37°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 57° 37°

Friday

46° / 30°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 46° 30°

Saturday

56° / 39°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 56° 39°

Sunday

56° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 56° 42°

Monday

51° / 23°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 51° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
28°

35°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

39°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

44°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

47°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

47°

5 PM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Clear
0%
44°

41°

7 PM
Clear
10%
41°

39°

8 PM
Clear
10%
39°

38°

9 PM
Clear
10%
38°

37°

10 PM
Clear
10%
37°

37°

11 PM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

2 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

5 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
10%
33°

