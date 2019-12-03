Tuesday, December 3 Morning Forecast

Three nice December days before our next rain chance returns

Cold and quiet again this morning with lows dipping into the 20’s.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies today with temperatures warming up! A cold front comes through dry and switches winds to the west. That westerly wind will warm up highs about 10 degrees from where they peaked yesterday — in the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be cold and quiet again with lows near freezing.

Another nice December day tomorrow! Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s.

By Thursday we’ll increase clouds ahead of our next storm. Expect mostly cloudy skies and mild upper 50’s. Showers arrive late evening/ overnight and quickly exit shortly after sunrise Friday.

With this system moving quick — rain totals will be light, 0.25″ south of I-44 at most. This system is also weak and detached from cold air — so while it will be chilly on Friday, temps stay above freezing and no wintry weather is expected.

Clouds clear on Friday but highs stay chilly in the middle 40’s. We gradually warm up this weekend ahead of our next big storm set to arrive sometime Monday. For now, it looks like that cold front will come with a much bigger temperature plunge.