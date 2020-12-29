Tuesday, December 29 Morning Forecast

Clouds have prevented our temps from cooling as much overnight as our next storm system is on the approach. This disturbance will track toward us through the day bringing the potential for some light wintry mixed precip. early on today.

Light sleet and freezing rain will be possible through about mid-morning before temps rise above freezing. As this warm-front tracks to the northeast, the overrunning of the warm air above the colder continues Highs will top out near 40°.

Areas of drizzle are likely this afternoon along with a few showers. Temps will remain steady throughout the day, with rising temperatures overnight.

Highs will be much warmer by mid-week, surging well above normal for late December. Readings will likely climb into the lower 50s with temps falling through the day behind the cold front. Widespread rainfall amounts over an inch are on the table as this low continues to track through the region.

Colder air then starts to filter back in by Thursday with highs only in the upper 30s. This is where the forecast becomes a little more tricky as another disturbance moves toward us.

A more wintry air-mass will be in place and this could lead to the next round of winter weather. The track of the low will be key because if we’re on the NW side, winter weather will be prominent but if it tracks over us, or to the NW, a mix to rain will be on the table once again.

This is something that we’ll be watching extremely close so stay tuned! Travel could be impacted on New Year’s Eve and Day as a result of this storm.

Quieter weather is taking over for the weekend with temps beginning to moderate by Sunday with highs climbing back into the upper 40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Freezing Rain

Springfield Mo

31°F Freezing Rain Feels like 20°
Wind
18 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
51°F Cloudy with rain. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Branson

32°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
42°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Harrison

32°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
42°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
74%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Snow

Rolla

29°F Snow Feels like 19°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
38°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

West Plains

30°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
38°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

42° / 51°
Freezing Rain
Freezing Rain 40% 42° 51°

Wednesday

51° / 28°
Showers
Showers 70% 51° 28°

Thursday

34° / 31°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 60% 34° 31°

Friday

46° / 26°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 60% 46° 26°

Saturday

34° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 34° 24°

Sunday

49° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 49° 30°

Monday

57° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 57° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

8 AM
Wintry Mix
88%
32°

33°

9 AM
Rain/Snow Showers/Wind
39%
33°

34°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
9%
34°

36°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
5%
36°

38°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
3%
38°

39°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
39°

40°

2 PM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
40°

40°

3 PM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
40°

40°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
40°

40°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
40°

41°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
41°

41°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
41°

43°

8 PM
Cloudy/Wind
16%
43°

45°

9 PM
Showers/Wind
37%
45°

45°

10 PM
Few Showers/Wind
33%
45°

45°

11 PM
Showers
38%
45°

47°

12 AM
Showers
44%
47°

47°

1 AM
Showers
59%
47°

47°

2 AM
Rain
74%
47°

48°

3 AM
Rain
85%
48°

48°

4 AM
Rain
99%
48°

48°

5 AM
Rain
100%
48°

48°

6 AM
Rain
100%
48°

46°

7 AM
Rain
100%
46°

