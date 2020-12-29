Tuesday, December 29 Morning Forecast

Clouds have prevented our temps from cooling as much overnight as our next storm system is on the approach. This disturbance will track toward us through the day bringing the potential for some light wintry mixed precip. early on today.

Light sleet and freezing rain will be possible through about mid-morning before temps rise above freezing. As this warm-front tracks to the northeast, the overrunning of the warm air above the colder continues Highs will top out near 40°.

Areas of drizzle are likely this afternoon along with a few showers. Temps will remain steady throughout the day, with rising temperatures overnight.

Highs will be much warmer by mid-week, surging well above normal for late December. Readings will likely climb into the lower 50s with temps falling through the day behind the cold front. Widespread rainfall amounts over an inch are on the table as this low continues to track through the region.

Colder air then starts to filter back in by Thursday with highs only in the upper 30s. This is where the forecast becomes a little more tricky as another disturbance moves toward us.

A more wintry air-mass will be in place and this could lead to the next round of winter weather. The track of the low will be key because if we’re on the NW side, winter weather will be prominent but if it tracks over us, or to the NW, a mix to rain will be on the table once again.

This is something that we’ll be watching extremely close so stay tuned! Travel could be impacted on New Year’s Eve and Day as a result of this storm.

Quieter weather is taking over for the weekend with temps beginning to moderate by Sunday with highs climbing back into the upper 40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer