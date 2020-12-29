Tuesday, December 29 Evening Forecast

We were greeted with a quick round of wintry weather this morning. Temperatures cooled to around freezing as light rain and sleet moved through. This led to some light freezing rain. The icicles quickly melted away by noon as temperatures slowly climbed. We ended the day with a big contrast in temperatures from west to east with Joplin, MO, in the low 50s and areas along and east of Hwy. 65 still in the upper 30s.

A LIGHT WINTRY MIX TUESDAY MORNING

Warmer air will overspread the area tonight with temperatures climbing through the evening hours. Some fog and light drizzle is possible, especially south of the interstate. Overall the evening hours look mostly dry though. This will change after midnight as a cold front pushes in from the northwest.

Showers will develop ahead of the front by late evening, increasing in coverage after midnight. A steady rain will arrive with the front during the early morning hours Wednesday. Temperatures will quickly fall behind the front with temperatures quickly dropping back into the 30s. A cold rain will continue through the morning into the afternoon with temperatures holding steady in the mid-30s. The precipitation will taper off from the northwest by late afternoon. There’s a possibility of a brief changeover to light snow before it ends. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The front will push into Central Arkansas where it will stall Wednesday night. Rain will continue behind the front across Northern Arkansas. As temperatures slip to freezing, there may be some light freezing rain, but no major impacts are expected and amounts should be light.

Further north clouds will thin out allowing temperatures to dip into the 20s. This will make for a cold start to New Year’s Eve. There will be a bit of sunshine during the morning before clouds thicken up. Temperatures will remain cold with temperatures only warming into the mid-30s. Rain will overspread the area from the south late in the day. Sleet may mix in with the rain and as temperatures cool to around freezing some light freezing rain is possible during the evening. Amounts will be light and temperatures are expected to slowly climb above freezing by midnight minimizing any impact.

The rain will continue into New Year’s Day before ending. Light showers and drizzle will remain possible into the afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s north of the interstate with upper 30s to 40s to the south.

Rain totals with the two storms will be heavy with a general 2 to 3″ of rain expected through Friday. Amounts of 4″ are possible. This could lead to some flooding of creeks and low-lying areas with low water crossings impacted.

We’ll have one final shot of wintry weather on Saturday as an upper-level storm passes through the area. This will lead to a round of light snow late Friday night into Saturday morning. Clouds will linger through much of the day Saturday with temperatures only climbing into the 30s for highs.

Warmer weather moves in on Sunday as a sunnier pattern sets up. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will climb to near 50° with highs well into the 50s on Monday. Moisture moving north back into the area on Tuesday will lead to cloudier skies and possibly some rain showers.

