Tuesday, December 28 Evening Forecast

The second storm of the week will lead to increasing clouds overnight and a wave of showers Wednesday.

The day won’t be a washout with showers moving in by late morning before exiting mid to late afternoon. We may even manage to wrap up the day with a bit of sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.







We’ll enjoy a brief break in the active pattern Thursday into New Year’s Eve. Thursday may begin foggy across parts of the Ozarks with skies becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the 50s to low 60s.



The last storm of the year will approach the area New Year’s Day. Clouds will quickly increase New Year’s Eve with rain holding off until after dark. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain will spread in New Year’s Eve night and it looks like we’ll be ringing in the new year with wet weather and mild temperatures. I’m expecting rain and temperatures in the low to mid-50s at midnight.



An arctic front will slowly edge south during the night with arctic air being unleased as a storm slides by New Year’s Day. We’ll start the day with rain and falling temperatures with rain tapering off to light showers or drizzle by noon. Temperatures will slip below freezing by early afternoon with a changeover to some light freezing drizzle as we head through the afternoon into the evening. We may finish up the icy weather with some very light snow or flurries overnight. Impacts from the wintry weather look minimal at this time.

Sunshine returns on Sunday, but it will be cold with highs below freezing.





Warmer weather will develop as the arctic air mass quickly heads off to the east. We’ll find sunny skies with afternoon temperatures a little above normal Monday into Tuesday.

