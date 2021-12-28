Tuesday, December 28 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 40°
AM Rain
AM Rain 100% 65° 40°

Wednesday

52° / 36°
AM Rain
AM Rain 82% 52° 36°

Thursday

59° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 59° 46°

Friday

62° / 45°
PM Rain
PM Rain 73% 62° 45°

Saturday

45° / 13°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 45° 13°

Sunday

30° / 19°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 30° 19°

Monday

49° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 49° 29°

Hourly Forecast

50°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
50°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

42°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
42°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

41°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
41°

40°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
40°

40°

6 AM
Cloudy
6%
40°

40°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
40°

41°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
41°

43°

9 AM
Showers
40%
43°

46°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
46°

47°

11 AM
Rain
63%
47°

48°

12 PM
Showers
57%
48°

50°

1 PM
Showers
54%
50°

51°

2 PM
Showers
44%
51°

52°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

51°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
51°

48°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
48°

47°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
47°

45°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
45°

The second storm of the week will lead to increasing clouds overnight and a wave of showers Wednesday.

The day won’t be a washout with showers moving in by late morning before exiting mid to late afternoon. We may even manage to wrap up the day with a bit of sunshine.  Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.


We’ll enjoy a brief break in the active pattern Thursday into New Year’s Eve.  Thursday may begin foggy across parts of the Ozarks with skies becoming mostly sunny.  Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the 50s to low 60s.


The last storm of the year will approach the area New Year’s Day.  Clouds will quickly increase New Year’s Eve with rain holding off until after dark.  Temperatures will be mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Rain will spread in New Year’s Eve night and it looks like we’ll be ringing in the new year with wet weather and mild temperatures.  I’m expecting rain and temperatures in the low to mid-50s at midnight.


An arctic front will slowly edge south during the night with arctic air being unleased as a storm slides by New Year’s Day.  We’ll start the day with rain and falling temperatures with rain tapering off to light showers or drizzle by noon.  Temperatures will slip below freezing by early afternoon with a changeover to some light freezing drizzle as we head through the afternoon into the evening.  We may finish up the icy weather with some very light snow or flurries overnight.  Impacts from the wintry weather look minimal at this time.
Sunshine returns on Sunday, but it will be cold with highs below freezing.  

Warmer weather will develop as the arctic air mass quickly heads off to the east.  We’ll find sunny skies with afternoon temperatures a little above normal Monday into Tuesday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Rolla

46°F Fog Feels like 44°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

West Plains

48°F Fog Feels like 48°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

