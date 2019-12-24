Tuesday, December 24 Morning Forecast

Sweatin' Santa today ahead of one of the warmest Christmas days on record

Our warming trend continues to kick today, right in time for the Christmas holiday.

Our ridge of high pressure continues to nose in from the south, bringing a very warm, dry air mass into the Ozarks today. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle/ upper 60’s on southerly winds.

Smooth travel and warm temperatures for Santa tonight. He can leave his North Pole gear at home with lows only dropping into the middle 40’s!

The warm-up hangs around Christmas Day, likely making it one of the warmest Christmas days on record in Springfield! Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy south winds gusting to 30 mph, and highs surging into the middle/ upper 60’s again. The record for warmest Christmas day is 74 degrees (1889), we won’t crack that but we will likely clinch top 5 for warmest Christmases!

Our warm ridge of high pressure starts to get broken down by a weak front Thursday/ Friday. A few more clouds fill in with highs in the upper 50’s, lower 60’s.

Our next big storm starts to brew this weekend bringing a chance of showers and cooler 50’s both Saturday and Sunday. Cooler, more December like air rolls in behind that storm. We’ll find highs back closer to average in the 40’s by the end of the 7-day.