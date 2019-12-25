Tuesday, December 24 Evening Forecast

Mild stretch with rain chances this weekend —

WOW! Temperatures today topped off in the middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine! We keep the 60’s through Thursday before rain chances uptick this weekend.

Overnight tonight for Christmas Eve, Santa should have no problem delivering gifts! Temperatures will be warm for this time of year, only dropping into the middle 40’s with a few clouds but overall quiet.

Christmas Day will have highs in the middle and upper 60’s with warm and breezy conditions. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible, make sure your holiday decorations are secured! Overnight lows again will be in the middle 40’s.

The area of high pressure will start to shift east Christmas Day. This will open the door to a few clouds and increasing moisture ahead of our rainmaker this weekend.

Thursday, temperatures will stay mild, topping off in the lower 60’s with increasing clouds ahead of our next storm system. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the middle and upper 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s. Rain chances increase as the night goes on.

Saturday and Sunday look wet with a chance of showers for both days. Temperatures will be in the 50’s Saturday and in the 40’s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 30’s. At this time, temperatures will be above freezing so no wintry precipitation is expected, but that could change. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast.

Monday for the return to work looks quiet with closer-to-average temperatures in the middle 40’s and sunshine.