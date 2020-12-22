Tuesday, December 22 Morning Forecast

We started off the holiday week on a gorgeous note with lots of sun and well above normal temperatures and we’re not done with them yet.

High pressure is keeping its hold over the region for one more day which will keep us sunny and even warmer than our Monday.

Southerly flow will ramp up ahead of our next cold front which will help us climb into the low to mid-60s for many locations.

The winds will be strong with gusts possibly near 40 mph at times. Clouds will begin to thicken overnight as this storm system moves closer with temps only falling into the 40s. By the time we awaken on Wednesday, a blanket of clouds will be in place across the area with showers developing ahead of the cold front. As this boundary tracks through the region, the winds will change around from the northwest which will make for tumbling temperatures.

Highs will likely be hit earlier on in the day, rising into the lower 50s before plummeting late. A few snowflakes may try and mix with the rain showers but the bulk of the cold air doesn’t beat the moisture into the area so the wintry weather potential is still low. Arctic air continues to seep southward for Christmas Eve making it feel frigid throughout the Ozarks.

Wind chills will likely be stuck in the teens through the day with a biting northerly wind. Lows will fall back into the teens and possibly single digits for Christmas morn. It’s going to be a bitter one out there but luckily Santa always dresses warm! Christmas Day is looking bright and a little more seasonable as high pressure takes back over.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s and lower 30s which is just a few degrees shy of average. A much milder day is on tap Saturday ahead of yet another cold front. Southerly winds will push temps back into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Clouds take back over with rain looking more likely Sunday as this cold frontal boundary pushes through. We’ll then see decreasing clouds on Monday as drier and colder air works in with temps looking to rise only into the mid 30s. Next week is looking a bit more active too so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer