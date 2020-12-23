Tuesday, December 22 Evening Forecast

Rain chances & bitter blast on the way --

It was another gorgeous day! Temperatures topped off in the 50’s and 60’s again with plenty of sunshine. After today, winter returns, just in time for Christmas.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s. They won’t budge too much with increasing clouds and breezy conditions.

Wednesday temperatures will start off in the lower 50’s. A cold front will push through during the day and this will bring light rain showers, cold temperatures, and a few snow showers. As the cold air moves in, the snow will mix in, so little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Thursday for Christmas Eve will be chilly with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with overnight lows in the teens. Winds will be breezy out of the north, making conditions blustery and cold for the day.

Christmas looks seasonal with temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

This upcoming weekend starts dry with temperatures in the 50’s for Saturday. By Sunday, showers will spread in with temperatures in the 40’s. Monday another cold air mass moves in with temperatures in the 30’s Monday and Tuesday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

53°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds S at 15 to 30 mph.
48°F Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds S at 15 to 30 mph.
Wind
25 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

53°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

52°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

50°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
48°F Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

62° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 62° 48°

Wednesday

52° / 20°
Showers
Showers 40% 52° 20°

Thursday

29° / 15°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 29° 15°

Friday

39° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 39° 27°

Saturday

57° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 57° 44°

Sunday

52° / 30°
Rain
Rain 40% 52° 30°

Monday

34° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 34° 25°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

8 PM
Clear
1%
53°

53°

9 PM
Clear
1%
53°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Clear/Wind
1%
52°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Clear/Wind
1%
50°

50°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
15%
50°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
15%
50°

51°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
51°

51°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
51°

51°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
51°

52°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
9%
52°

52°

6 AM
Cloudy/Wind
19%
52°

52°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
52°

53°

8 AM
Few Showers
32%
53°

54°

9 AM
Light Rain
61%
54°

55°

10 AM
Light Rain
64%
55°

54°

11 AM
Showers
50%
54°

54°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
54°

53°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
53°

52°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
52°

49°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

44°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

40°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
40°

36°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
36°

