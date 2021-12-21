Tuesday, December 21 Morning Forecast

Tuesday

52° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 24°

Wednesday

50° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 35°

Thursday

60° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 48°

Friday

71° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 44°

Saturday

57° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 57° 44°

Sunday

65° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 65° 44°

Monday

58° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 58° 39°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
30°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
34°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
43°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

51°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

50°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

46°

5 PM
Clear
1%
46°

43°

6 PM
Clear
3%
43°

40°

7 PM
Clear
3%
40°

39°

8 PM
Clear
4%
39°

37°

9 PM
Clear
4%
37°

36°

10 PM
Clear
4%
36°

34°

11 PM
Clear
4%
34°

33°

12 AM
Clear
4%
33°

31°

1 AM
Clear
4%
31°

30°

2 AM
Clear
4%
30°

29°

3 AM
Clear
4%
29°

28°

4 AM
Clear
4%
28°

27°

5 AM
Clear
4%
27°

27°

6 AM
Clear
4%
27°

27°

7 AM
Clear
3%
27°

Our Tuesday is looking just as pleasant as our Monday with lots of sunshine and seasonably mild temps. It’s the Winter Solstice and that means we officially begin a new season this morning, but we’re not really tracking any cool weather. Another weak front will swing through the Ozarks and that one will bring a slightly cooler feel to the air by mid-week. Temps for our Hump Day look to rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A big warming trend then develops ahead of our next cold front which looks to arrive on Christmas Eve. Thursday is looking gorgeous for this time of year with afternoon readings in the lower to middle 60s. The windy really starts to crank for Christmas Eve as this cold front begins to move in. If you’re planning on flying out, make sure you keep tabs on the forecast and your latest flight information. The wind flow from the SW allows our temperatures to soar into the lower 70s Christmas Eve under a mix of clouds and sunshine. At this point, the best chances for moisture remain east of the Ozarks and we’re looking dry. As the cold front pushes in, winds turn back around from the NW into Christmas Day which cools us off back into the 50s. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine on Christmas as well as high pressure briefly takes back over. The chillier air doesn’t stick around long with highs rebounding back into the middle and upper 60s Sunday along with partly cloudy conditions. As we head into next week, another front looks to swing through the area and that knocks us back into the upper 50s Monday along with some clouds.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

26°F Sunny Feels like 20°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

28°F Sunny Feels like 24°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

30°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

26°F Sunny Feels like 22°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

27°F Sunny Feels like 27°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Jamie Warriner