Tuesday, December 21 Evening Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 25°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 25°

Wednesday

51° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 36°

Thursday

60° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 48°

Friday

71° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 54°

Saturday

69° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 69° 45°

Sunday

65° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 65° 44°

Monday

60° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 60° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

8 PM
Clear
2%
42°

39°

9 PM
Clear
2%
39°

37°

10 PM
Clear
2%
37°

34°

11 PM
Clear
2%
34°

32°

12 AM
Clear
2%
32°

32°

1 AM
Clear
2%
32°

30°

2 AM
Clear
2%
30°

29°

3 AM
Clear
3%
29°

29°

4 AM
Clear
3%
29°

28°

5 AM
Clear
3%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
3%
28°

28°

7 AM
Clear
3%
28°

28°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
28°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
33°

38°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

49°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

49°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

46°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

43°

6 PM
Clear
1%
43°

41°

7 PM
Clear
1%
41°

Sunshine and cool temperatures marked winter’s arrival today. We’re at the tail end of our current cold snap with another major warm spell arriving in time for Santa’s big ride.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and cold temperatures. The area will be greeted with another coating of frosty conditions Wednesday morning. Morning lows in the 20s will give way to highs in the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Warmer weather moves in by Thursday with temperatures remaining above freezing Wednesday night. Some low cloudiness may move into the area by Thursday morning as moisture feeds north into the Ozarks. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will give way to sunnier weather by afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Christmas Eve will be even warmer. The day will feature partly sunny skies and gusty winds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon.

It now looks like an approaching cold front will be slow enough moving through for mild temperatures to hang around into Christmas Day. Temperatures Christmas Eve night will only fall into the 50s with highs Christmas Day in the 60s to low 70s.

This will truly be a Christmas to remember, not for snow but for warmth. Christmas Eve is still on track to be the warmest since 1955. And, the Christmas Eve/Day stretch will be the warmest Christmas holiday since 1889.

Despite the unusually warm weather and incoming cold front, no rain is expected through Christmas Day.

This may change as we work through the end of the holiday weekend into early next week. The front that moves through Christmas Day is expected to stall just south of the area before heading north on Sunday. This will keep our pattern mild, but it may also bring a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms to the area Sunday into Sunday night.

A cold front is timed to move through early Monday bringing slightly cooler weather along with dry conditions back to the area. This front also looks like it will return north Monday night and we may again see a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Looking ahead to the remaining days of 2021, the pattern will continue to have a warm look. A trough will remain positioned in the West with an active storm track over the area. Timing the storms moving through is a tough call at this point and results in a low confidence forecast. That said, odds are for above to much above normal temperatures through New Year’s Eve. The pattern also has a more active look from a rain and thunderstorm perspective.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield Mo

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Mainly clear skies. Low 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

43°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

42°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Jamie Warriner