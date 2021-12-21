Tuesday, December 21 Evening Forecast

Sunshine and cool temperatures marked winter’s arrival today. We’re at the tail end of our current cold snap with another major warm spell arriving in time for Santa’s big ride.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and cold temperatures. The area will be greeted with another coating of frosty conditions Wednesday morning. Morning lows in the 20s will give way to highs in the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Warmer weather moves in by Thursday with temperatures remaining above freezing Wednesday night. Some low cloudiness may move into the area by Thursday morning as moisture feeds north into the Ozarks. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will give way to sunnier weather by afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Christmas Eve will be even warmer. The day will feature partly sunny skies and gusty winds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon.

It now looks like an approaching cold front will be slow enough moving through for mild temperatures to hang around into Christmas Day. Temperatures Christmas Eve night will only fall into the 50s with highs Christmas Day in the 60s to low 70s.

This will truly be a Christmas to remember, not for snow but for warmth. Christmas Eve is still on track to be the warmest since 1955. And, the Christmas Eve/Day stretch will be the warmest Christmas holiday since 1889.

Despite the unusually warm weather and incoming cold front, no rain is expected through Christmas Day.

This may change as we work through the end of the holiday weekend into early next week. The front that moves through Christmas Day is expected to stall just south of the area before heading north on Sunday. This will keep our pattern mild, but it may also bring a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms to the area Sunday into Sunday night.

A cold front is timed to move through early Monday bringing slightly cooler weather along with dry conditions back to the area. This front also looks like it will return north Monday night and we may again see a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Looking ahead to the remaining days of 2021, the pattern will continue to have a warm look. A trough will remain positioned in the West with an active storm track over the area. Timing the storms moving through is a tough call at this point and results in a low confidence forecast. That said, odds are for above to much above normal temperatures through New Year’s Eve. The pattern also has a more active look from a rain and thunderstorm perspective.