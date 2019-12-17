Tuesday, December 17 Morning Forecast

Slick roads to start, cold sunshine this afternoon

Our icy slush/ snow from yesterday has frozen over this morning. Roads are slick and black ice is a concern. Your windshield will be covered with both! Please give yourself extra time and space on the roads, and extra time to warm-up/ de-ice your car! Take it easy and bundle up this morning!

Cold, Canadian air mass is settling in this morning. Temperatures are dipping into the upper teens/ 20’s. Wind steady northwest winds at 10-15 mph, wind chills are in the teens. It’s very cold out there this morning, dress in layers!

The cold high settles overhead today, keeping us mostly sunny and cold. Despite sunshine, highs get stuck in the middle/ upper 30’s!

Tonight will be cold again, clear skies with lows dipping into the lower 20’s.

By tomorrow afternoon, the high pressure scoots to the east, kicking southwest winds across the Ozarks. That will help warm temperatures back towards 40 degrees.

The gradual warming trend continues through the end of the workweek with highs nearing 50 degrees. The warming becomes more pronounced this weekend with highs nearing 60 degrees by Monday! Overall, a quiet 7-day with a gradual warming trend.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

22°F Overcast Feels like 10°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

25°F Overcast Feels like 15°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

26°F Overcast Feels like 15°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

35° / 21°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 35° 21°

Wednesday

40° / 25°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 40° 25°

Thursday

50° / 30°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 50° 30°

Friday

49° / 31°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 49° 31°

Saturday

54° / 32°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 54° 32°

Sunday

58° / 37°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 58° 37°

Monday

61° / 40°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 61° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

21°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

19°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
19°

20°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
20°

23°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

27°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
27°

29°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
29°

32°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
32°

33°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
33°

34°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
34°

35°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

35°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

32°

5 PM
Clear
10%
32°

30°

6 PM
Clear
10%
30°

28°

7 PM
Clear
10%
28°

28°

8 PM
Clear
10%
28°

28°

9 PM
Clear
10%
28°

27°

10 PM
Clear
10%
27°

27°

11 PM
Clear
10%
27°

27°

12 AM
Clear
10%
27°

26°

1 AM
Clear
10%
26°

24°

2 AM
Clear
10%
24°

23°

3 AM
Clear
10%
23°

23°

4 AM
Clear
10%
23°

22°

5 AM
Clear
10%
22°

