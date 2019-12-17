Tuesday, December 17 Morning Forecast

Our icy slush/ snow from yesterday has frozen over this morning. Roads are slick and black ice is a concern. Your windshield will be covered with both! Please give yourself extra time and space on the roads, and extra time to warm-up/ de-ice your car! Take it easy and bundle up this morning!

Cold, Canadian air mass is settling in this morning. Temperatures are dipping into the upper teens/ 20’s. Wind steady northwest winds at 10-15 mph, wind chills are in the teens. It’s very cold out there this morning, dress in layers!

The cold high settles overhead today, keeping us mostly sunny and cold. Despite sunshine, highs get stuck in the middle/ upper 30’s!

Tonight will be cold again, clear skies with lows dipping into the lower 20’s.

By tomorrow afternoon, the high pressure scoots to the east, kicking southwest winds across the Ozarks. That will help warm temperatures back towards 40 degrees.

The gradual warming trend continues through the end of the workweek with highs nearing 50 degrees. The warming becomes more pronounced this weekend with highs nearing 60 degrees by Monday! Overall, a quiet 7-day with a gradual warming trend.