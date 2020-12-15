Tuesday, December 15 Morning Forecast

Our next disturbance is already approaching from the west and it’s going to bring the potential of more snow to the Ozarks. This low has developed lee of the Rockies and will track through the region later on today. Overcast and cold conditions are on the docket through our Tuesday with highs only rising into the mid-30s. By the evening commute timeframe, widely scattered snow showers will press eastward out of Oklahoma/Kansas into Missouri. Temps will be below freezing so if a heavier snow shower or band can progress through, a coating is possible. We’re not expecting a lot of accumulation but it could be enough to coat some bridges and overpasses so stay weather aware into tonight. Lows will be bitter with snow showers tapering off through the overnight. We’ll awaken to temps in the teens and 20s tomorrow so make sure you bundle up. Clouds will be around early too but as drier air works in, we will begin to see more sunshine. A ridge of high pressure takes over the viewing area into Thursday which brings a nice warming trend and a lot more sun. Highs will rise toward seasonable levels for this time of year, topping out in the mid-40s. Even milder air streams in Friday ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive by nighttime. Winds will increase from the southwest as well which will allow our temps to surge into the lower 50s. Moisture will be lacking but a few showers are possible overnight into early Saturday before we clear out. Sunday into Monday are looking gorgeous for this time of the year as high pressure takes over once again. Sunshine-filled skies are on tap with highs in the low to mid-50s for the start of Christmas week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer