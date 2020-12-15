Tuesday, December 15 Morning Forecast

Our next disturbance is already approaching from the west and it’s going to bring the potential of more snow to the Ozarks. This low has developed lee of the Rockies and will track through the region later on today. Overcast and cold conditions are on the docket through our Tuesday with highs only rising into the mid-30s. By the evening commute timeframe, widely scattered snow showers will press eastward out of Oklahoma/Kansas into Missouri. Temps will be below freezing so if a heavier snow shower or band can progress through, a coating is possible. We’re not expecting a lot of accumulation but it could be enough to coat some bridges and overpasses so stay weather aware into tonight. Lows will be bitter with snow showers tapering off through the overnight. We’ll awaken to temps in the teens and 20s tomorrow so make sure you bundle up. Clouds will be around early too but as drier air works in, we will begin to see more sunshine. A ridge of high pressure takes over the viewing area into Thursday which brings a nice warming trend and a lot more sun. Highs will rise toward seasonable levels for this time of year, topping out in the mid-40s. Even milder air streams in Friday ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive by nighttime. Winds will increase from the southwest as well which will allow our temps to surge into the lower 50s. Moisture will be lacking but a few showers are possible overnight into early Saturday before we clear out. Sunday into Monday are looking gorgeous for this time of the year as high pressure takes over once again. Sunshine-filled skies are on tap with highs in the low to mid-50s for the start of Christmas week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

27°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow. 40%.
23°F Mainly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow. 40%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

25°F Fair Feels like 19°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

22°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

22°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
24°F Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

21°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

35° / 23°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 35° 23°

Wednesday

34° / 21°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 34° 21°

Thursday

46° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 46° 31°

Friday

52° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 52° 38°

Saturday

45° / 26°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 45° 26°

Sunday

51° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 51° 28°

Monday

54° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 54° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

27°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
27°

27°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
27°

27°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
27°

28°

9 AM
Cloudy
1%
28°

30°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
30°

32°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
32°

33°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
33°

34°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
34°

35°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

3 PM
Cloudy
6%
35°

34°

4 PM
Cloudy
9%
34°

33°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
33°

32°

6 PM
Cloudy
13%
32°

30°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
30°

30°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
30°

30°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
30°

29°

10 PM
Cloudy
21%
29°

28°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
28°

28°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
28°

27°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
27°

27°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
27°

26°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
26°

26°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
26°

26°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
26°

