Tuesday, December 15 Evening Forecast

Weather

Warming trend into the weekend --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We have seen mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the 30’s. Snow showers moved in this afternoon and will continue into the overnight hours. Generally, light in nature with little accumulation.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 20’s with mostly cloudy skies and some lingering snow showers.

Wednesday looks cold with clearing skies. Temperatures will top off in the middle 30’s with overnight lows in the lower 20’s.

Thursday looks sunny with temperatures in the middle and upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Friday we will have a few clouds with breezy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Saturday there is a chance for a few showers but otherwise, there will be a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Sunday and Monday look sunny and above average with temperatures in the 50’s. This will continue into Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Snow Shower

Springfield Mo

31°F Snow Shower Feels like 24°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow. 40%.
23°F Mainly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow. 40%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

30°F Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%.
26°F Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

27°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

31°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
24°F Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

30°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
25°F Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

35° / 23°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 35° 23°

Wednesday

35° / 21°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 35° 21°

Thursday

46° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 46° 32°

Friday

52° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 52° 37°

Saturday

45° / 26°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 30% 45° 26°

Sunday

52° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 52° 30°

Monday

55° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 55° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

7 PM
Snow Showers
63%
30°

30°

8 PM
Snow Showers
51%
30°

30°

9 PM
Few Snow Showers
34%
30°

29°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
29°

28°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
28°

28°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
28°

27°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
27°

27°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
27°

27°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
27°

26°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
26°

25°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
25°

24°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
24°

24°

7 AM
Cloudy
11%
24°

24°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
24°

26°

9 AM
Cloudy
6%
26°

29°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
29°

30°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
30°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
32°

34°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

35°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

36°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

36°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

34°

5 PM
Clear
2%
34°

31°

6 PM
Clear
3%
31°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100