Tuesday, December 15 Evening Forecast

We have seen mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the 30’s. Snow showers moved in this afternoon and will continue into the overnight hours. Generally, light in nature with little accumulation.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 20’s with mostly cloudy skies and some lingering snow showers.

Wednesday looks cold with clearing skies. Temperatures will top off in the middle 30’s with overnight lows in the lower 20’s.







Thursday looks sunny with temperatures in the middle and upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Friday we will have a few clouds with breezy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Saturday there is a chance for a few showers but otherwise, there will be a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Sunday and Monday look sunny and above average with temperatures in the 50’s. This will continue into Tuesday.