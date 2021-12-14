Tuesday, December 14 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

67° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 67° 61°

Wednesday

72° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 72° 45°

Thursday

54° / 44°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 54° 44°

Friday

59° / 33°
Showers
Showers 40% 59° 33°

Saturday

44° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 44° 25°

Sunday

44° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 44° 30°

Monday

48° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 48° 25°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 AM
Cloudy
2%
52°

53°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
53°

53°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
53°

54°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
54°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
18%
56°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

62°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
64°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
62°

62°

9 PM
Cloudy
23%
62°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

63°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
22%
63°

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
64°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

5 AM
Few Showers
32%
64°

The workweek began on a gorgeous note across the region with lots of sunshine and mild temps. Today will be warm but it’s not going to be as bright. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover by today and tomorrow both as our next disturbance approaches. A stray shower is possible as a bit of upper-level energy works up from the south but many will stay dry. Our next cold front looks to arrive by late Wednesday into early Thursday which brings our next shot of rain to the Ozarks. Showers are looking more widespread Wednesday night as the frontal boundary swings through the region. A little bit of instability builds ahead of the front too which could lead to some stronger thunderstorms overnight Wednesday. We do have a Marginal Risk over parts of the viewing area, including Springfield. This means an isolated storm or two could be severe with gusty winds being the main concern. A few showers look to linger early Thursday, especially east of the metro but overall, we’re looking much drier. The sunshine returns as we head through the day as well with much brighter skies on the table Thursday afternoon. Temps look to fall a good deal, with highs expected to dip back into the middle 50s for our Friday Eve. Another disturbance moves in on the heels of this one which will bring our next chance of rain. A stalled front looks to push northward into the Ozarks, bringing scattered showers with temps holding in the 50s and 60s. This front finally moves eastward late Friday into Saturday and this brings drastically cooler temperatures by the first half of the weekend. Afternoon readings will only be in the 30s and 40s but we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine. A sprinkle or two is possible early in the day though as the storm system departs. At this point, Sunday is looking pleasant and seasonable with highs rebounding a little bit, back into the lower to middle 40s. Temps start to rebound a touch early next week ahead of another cold front with highs back close to 50° Monday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

51°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

More clouds. Shower or two possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F More clouds. Shower or two possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

49°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Rolla

47°F Fair Feels like 42°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

49°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

