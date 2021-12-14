Tuesday, December 14 Evening Forecast

Clouds arrived early today, making for a grey day across the area. We did manage to see a few peeks of sun near and north of the interstate where temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 60s. It remained cooler from North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri where a few showers moved through.

Warm December temperatures and windy weather will be the big story on Wednesday before some stormier weather slips through Wednesday night.

For tonight, we’ll hold onto cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain very warm for December with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, a full 30° above normal, and warm enough to set new record high lows. It looks mainly dry, but a little light mist looks possible, especially south of the interstate where there could also be some areas of fog.

Wednesday will start with cloudy skies. Winds will pick up during the morning into the afternoon with gusts up to 45 mph possible during the afternoon near and both of the interstate where a Wind Advisory has been posted. It looks like some breaks in the clouds will develop during the afternoon. A little bit of sunshine is all that’s needed to push afternoon highs into the low 70s and up near record highs.

A warm and breezy evening will give way to some rain and thunder late in the evening. A cold front will push in from the northwest with a narrow band of rain and thunderstorms developing along the front. There may be just enough instability and wind energy to generate a few strong to severe storms with hail and strong winds a possibility.

Rain amounts are forecast to be heaviest near the interstate where amounts of half an inch to an inch and a half are possible.

Cooler air will move in by Thursday morning with morning clouds giving way to sunshine. Temperatures will be cool, but still above normal with highs in the 50s.

The break from wet weather will be brief with another storm swinging through by Friday evening. Wednesday night’s front will move north back into the area bringing clouds and showers with it. An area of low pressure will move through Friday evening. There may be enough instability for some thunderstorm activity, mainly near and south of the state line. The severe risk looks pretty minimal at this time. There could be some heavy rainfall though, and this will be focused near and south of the state line as well.

Colder weather will settle in this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures warm up a little bit by early next week. The overall pattern looks pretty quiet from this weekend into next week. All in all, it looks like temperatures will remain warmer than normal through Christmas Day.

