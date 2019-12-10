Tuesday, December 10 Morning Forecast

BRRRR! We’re starting out 25-30 degrees colder this morning as Canadian air settles in behind our cold front. Lows in the 20’s feel like the teens at the bus stop, bundle up!

Canadian high pressure continues to take control behind yesterday’s cold front. Mostly cloudy skies this morning will continue to clear, giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Despite the sunshine, northwest winds keep a cold air mass in place, highs will struggle for 40 degrees, running 10 degrees below average.

We’ll stay clear, quiet, and cold tonight. Lows dip into the 20’s with wind chills in the teens again.

Southwesterly winds kick tomorrow, pushing our cold air mass to the east. Temperatures will warm closer to average with sunshine, expect highs around 50 degrees.

Temperatures stay at/ a little above average through the end of the workweek with sunshine — a mild, quiet pattern!

By Saturday colder air starts to spill in on northwest winds. Expect highs in the upper 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds.

By Sunday our next big storm starts to brew to our west. With the cold air already in place, we could be looking at rain transitioning to/ mixing with snow late Sunday/ Monday. Stay tuned for updates on that forecast!