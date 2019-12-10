Tuesday, December 10 Morning Forecast

Cold sunshine today, wind chills in the teens again tonight

BRRRR! We’re starting out 25-30 degrees colder this morning as Canadian air settles in behind our cold front. Lows in the 20’s feel like the teens at the bus stop, bundle up!

Canadian high pressure continues to take control behind yesterday’s cold front. Mostly cloudy skies this morning will continue to clear, giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Despite the sunshine, northwest winds keep a cold air mass in place, highs will struggle for 40 degrees, running 10 degrees below average.

We’ll stay clear, quiet, and cold tonight. Lows dip into the 20’s with wind chills in the teens again.

Southwesterly winds kick tomorrow, pushing our cold air mass to the east. Temperatures will warm closer to average with sunshine, expect highs around 50 degrees.

Temperatures stay at/ a little above average through the end of the workweek with sunshine — a mild, quiet pattern!

By Saturday colder air starts to spill in on northwest winds. Expect highs in the upper 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds.

By Sunday our next big storm starts to brew to our west. With the cold air already in place, we could be looking at rain transitioning to/ mixing with snow late Sunday/ Monday. Stay tuned for updates on that forecast!

Clear

Springfield

22°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

25°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

27°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

40° / 24°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 40° 24°

Wednesday

50° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 29°

Thursday

52° / 30°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 30°

Friday

51° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 51° 32°

Saturday

47° / 27°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 47° 27°

Sunday

41° / 32°
Late day rain and snow showers
Late day rain and snow showers 30% 41° 32°

Monday

39° / 23°
Snow showers
Snow showers 40% 39° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

20°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
20°

25°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
25°

27°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
27°

31°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
31°

33°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
33°

36°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

36°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

33°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

31°

7 PM
Clear
0%
31°

29°

8 PM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

9 PM
Clear
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Clear
0%
27°

27°

11 PM
Clear
0%
27°

27°

12 AM
Clear
0%
27°

26°

1 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

2 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

3 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

4 AM
Clear
0%
25°

26°

5 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

6 AM
Clear
0%
26°

