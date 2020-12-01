Tuesday, December 1 Morning Forecast

High pressure has taken over the Midwest which has kept us quiet over the last 24 hours. It has also brought a lot of sunshine.

Clear skies through the overnight and light winds have allowed our temps to tumble this AM so make sure you bundle up. Temps will be sitting in the teens and 20s for the commute into work or school but we will be dry.

With SW winds kicking in today, highs will be much warmer than what they were yesterday. Expect more seasonable conditions for this time of year with temps topping out in the lower 50s under plenty of sun. We remain starry through the overnight but higher clouds do filter in as our next storm system tracks eastward.

This disturbance will bring much more cloud cover for our Wednesday with highs only rising into the mid-50s. A few showers later on in the day are possible with more precipitation arriving overnight Wednesday. That is when our window opens for some wintry weather.

As temps fall through the overnight, we are tracking a mix of rain and snow with some locations changing over to all snow. We look to be on the warmer side of this low for the duration of the event so the primary form of precip. in the Ozarks is still looking to be mainly a mix of rain/snow. Minor accumulations are a possibility, especially on elevated and grassy surfaces.

On Thursday, temps look to warm up above freezing which would lead us back to rain, with highs expected in the upper 30s. Friday into the weekend is looking much nicer and warmer too. Highs rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for our first weekend of December under sunshine-filled skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Springfield Mo

17°F Feels like 9°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

23°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Some clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

17°F Clear Feels like 9°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

20°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

51° / 26°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 51° 26°

Wednesday

45° / 32°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 45° 32°

Thursday

39° / 29°
Mix of rain and snow showers
Mix of rain and snow showers 40% 39° 29°

Friday

46° / 27°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 46° 27°

Saturday

52° / 28°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 52° 28°

Sunday

49° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 49° 26°

Monday

47° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 47° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

18°

7 AM
Clear
0%
18°

22°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
22°

29°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
29°

38°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

43°

5 PM
Clear
0%
43°

40°

6 PM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
39°

38°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

35°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

31°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

31°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

30°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
30°

