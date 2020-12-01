Tuesday, December 1 Morning Forecast

High pressure has taken over the Midwest which has kept us quiet over the last 24 hours. It has also brought a lot of sunshine.

Clear skies through the overnight and light winds have allowed our temps to tumble this AM so make sure you bundle up. Temps will be sitting in the teens and 20s for the commute into work or school but we will be dry.

With SW winds kicking in today, highs will be much warmer than what they were yesterday. Expect more seasonable conditions for this time of year with temps topping out in the lower 50s under plenty of sun. We remain starry through the overnight but higher clouds do filter in as our next storm system tracks eastward.

This disturbance will bring much more cloud cover for our Wednesday with highs only rising into the mid-50s. A few showers later on in the day are possible with more precipitation arriving overnight Wednesday. That is when our window opens for some wintry weather.

As temps fall through the overnight, we are tracking a mix of rain and snow with some locations changing over to all snow. We look to be on the warmer side of this low for the duration of the event so the primary form of precip. in the Ozarks is still looking to be mainly a mix of rain/snow. Minor accumulations are a possibility, especially on elevated and grassy surfaces.

On Thursday, temps look to warm up above freezing which would lead us back to rain, with highs expected in the upper 30s. Friday into the weekend is looking much nicer and warmer too. Highs rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for our first weekend of December under sunshine-filled skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer