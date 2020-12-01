Tuesday, December 1 Evening Forecast

We’ve slipped into December on a quiet note. The day began with morning lows in the 10s and 20s with Springfield hitting 17° at the airport. This was the coldest reading of the fall so far. The cold gave way to a pretty nice afternoon with sunshine pushing temperatures into the low 50s.

Looking ahead, we’ve still got a storm to contend with Wednesday night through Thursday and it may give parts of the area a shot at some snow.

For tonight, we’ll see a wave of high cloudiness move through. This will make for filtered moonshine later this evening with the clouds moving out before sunrise. Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

We’ll begin the day Wednesday with sunshine and some high cloudiness. Clouds will start thickening up by early afternoon with rain spreading in from the southwest by late afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s ahead of the rain late in the day.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning looks interesting with a switchover to snow or mix of rain and snow possible at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures aloft will become cold enough for snow, but near and just above the surface temperatures will remain a little above freezing. This will generate a borderline risk for some snow and snow accumulation. I’m looking at areas at higher elevation where temperatures slip down to about 32 to 35° to be most at risk for a switchover to a period of snow late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. This will line up best over areas east of Hwy. 65, along and south of the interstate down to between Hwy. 60 and the state line. Temperatures will stay warm enough to keep any accumulations very light and on grassy surfaces and rooftops. I think roads will remain mainly just wet.

The rain and snow will taper off to drizzle later in the morning Thursday, continuing through the afternoon. Temperatures won’t move much Thursday with highs in the mid 30s to near 40°.

The risk of drizzle will continue into Thursday night with a possible switch to flurries as temperatures get colder. The risk of flurries may extend into Friday morning as well.

Clouds will be slow to clear, but sunshine should finally win out later in the afternoon Friday with temperatures climbing into the 40s.

The pattern this weekend into early next week won’t offer up much excitement. A trough will persist across the East with another shot of chilly air moving in late in the weekend into early next week. This will keep the pattern seasonably cold with highs in the low 50s Saturday and mid to upper 40s Sunday and Monday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

The trough in the East will flatten a bit with the flow becoming more westerly. Temperatures will be heading higher with afternoon highs Tuesday back in the 50s. Temperatures will run a little above normal into the end of the week with colder weather getting reestablished Friday into the following weekend.