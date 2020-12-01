Tuesday, December 1 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve slipped into December on a quiet note. The day began with morning lows in the 10s and 20s with Springfield hitting 17° at the airport. This was the coldest reading of the fall so far. The cold gave way to a pretty nice afternoon with sunshine pushing temperatures into the low 50s.

Looking ahead, we’ve still got a storm to contend with Wednesday night through Thursday and it may give parts of the area a shot at some snow.

For tonight, we’ll see a wave of high cloudiness move through. This will make for filtered moonshine later this evening with the clouds moving out before sunrise. Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

We’ll begin the day Wednesday with sunshine and some high cloudiness. Clouds will start thickening up by early afternoon with rain spreading in from the southwest by late afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s ahead of the rain late in the day.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning looks interesting with a switchover to snow or mix of rain and snow possible at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures aloft will become cold enough for snow, but near and just above the surface temperatures will remain a little above freezing. This will generate a borderline risk for some snow and snow accumulation. I’m looking at areas at higher elevation where temperatures slip down to about 32 to 35° to be most at risk for a switchover to a period of snow late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. This will line up best over areas east of Hwy. 65, along and south of the interstate down to between Hwy. 60 and the state line. Temperatures will stay warm enough to keep any accumulations very light and on grassy surfaces and rooftops. I think roads will remain mainly just wet.

The rain and snow will taper off to drizzle later in the morning Thursday, continuing through the afternoon. Temperatures won’t move much Thursday with highs in the mid 30s to near 40°.

The risk of drizzle will continue into Thursday night with a possible switch to flurries as temperatures get colder. The risk of flurries may extend into Friday morning as well.

Clouds will be slow to clear, but sunshine should finally win out later in the afternoon Friday with temperatures climbing into the 40s.

The pattern this weekend into early next week won’t offer up much excitement. A trough will persist across the East with another shot of chilly air moving in late in the weekend into early next week. This will keep the pattern seasonably cold with highs in the low 50s Saturday and mid to upper 40s Sunday and Monday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

The trough in the East will flatten a bit with the flow becoming more westerly. Temperatures will be heading higher with afternoon highs Tuesday back in the 50s. Temperatures will run a little above normal into the end of the week with colder weather getting reestablished Friday into the following weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

32°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

45°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

52° / 28°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 52° 28°

Wednesday

49° / 34°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 49° 34°

Thursday

39° / 30°
Showers of rain and snow early
Showers of rain and snow early 40% 39° 30°

Friday

46° / 28°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 46° 28°

Saturday

51° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 51° 28°

Sunday

48° / 26°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 48° 26°

Monday

46° / 28°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 46° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

6 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
40°

39°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

37°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

35°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

33°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

31°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
30°

32°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
32°

37°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

42°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

46°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

48°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

3 PM
Showers
40%
47°

44°

4 PM
Showers
40%
44°

42°

5 PM
Showers
40%
42°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100