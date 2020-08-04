Tuesday, August 4 Morning Forecast

Weather

Cool sunshine today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re currently enjoying a fall preview. Temperatures are mild and humidity levels are low. We’ll hold onto the mild spell for a few days before summer returns.

A pleasantly cool morning will give way to a pleasantly warm afternoon. Humidity levels will stay low with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another pleasantly cool night will follow with temperatures Wednesday edging higher. Skies will be partly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Humidity levels will remain low.

Rain chances will creep back into the pattern Thursday or Friday as warmer and more humid air spreads back to the northeast. Passing upper-level storms will trigger a chance for showers and storms by Friday as the atmosphere moistens back up. Afternoon highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s with lows heading higher too.

Summer will take over the reins this weekend with hot and humid weather blanketing the area. There will still be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny and mostly dry.

A front may edge south into Northern Missouri by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be hot locally with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few isolated storms may be possibly, mainly closer to the front in Central Missouri.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 57°

Wednesday

81° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 62°

Thursday

87° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 87° 67°

Friday

88° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 71°

Saturday

91° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 91° 72°

Sunday

92° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 72°

Monday

93° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

67°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
71°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°

60°

2 AM
Clear
10%
60°

57°

3 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

4 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
57°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties