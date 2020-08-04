Tuesday, August 4 Evening Forecast

Weather

Our fall preview will last a little longer before summer heat and humidity builds back in.

We started Tuesday with lows in the 50s with afternoon temperatures warming into the 70s. All in all, perfect after a hot July.

We’ll see another round of morning lows in the 50s on Wednesday, and this time there’s a better shot at challenging record lows for the date.

The pleasantly cool morning Wednesday will once again give way to partly cloudy skies with temperatures edging a little higher. Humidity levels will remain low.

Temperatures will continue to trend higher on Thursday. Humidity levels will stay low, but will be creeping higher, especially west of Hwy. 65. There’s a chance that a dying area of rain and thunder may spill into the area during the day. The atmosphere looks fairly dry and stable though and this will limit rain chances.

Warmer and more humid air will continue to build in from the west into Friday and this will also come with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hotter and drier weather will build in from the west on Saturday. There still could be a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially east of Hwy. 65. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the 90s after an extended break from the 90° mark.

A hot and humid pattern will continue Sunday into next week. Lows will be in the 70s and highs will be in the 90s. A few spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, but most locations will stay dry.

Clear

Springfield

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

63°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 56°

Wednesday

81° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 61°

Thursday

86° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 86° 67°

Friday

86° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 71°

Saturday

91° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 91° 72°

Sunday

93° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 93° 73°

Monday

93° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

12 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°

60°

2 AM
Clear
10%
60°

57°

3 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

4 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
57°

57°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

Trending Stories