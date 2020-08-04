Tuesday, August 4 Evening Forecast

Our fall preview will last a little longer before summer heat and humidity builds back in.

We started Tuesday with lows in the 50s with afternoon temperatures warming into the 70s. All in all, perfect after a hot July.

We’ll see another round of morning lows in the 50s on Wednesday, and this time there’s a better shot at challenging record lows for the date.





The pleasantly cool morning Wednesday will once again give way to partly cloudy skies with temperatures edging a little higher. Humidity levels will remain low.

Temperatures will continue to trend higher on Thursday. Humidity levels will stay low, but will be creeping higher, especially west of Hwy. 65. There’s a chance that a dying area of rain and thunder may spill into the area during the day. The atmosphere looks fairly dry and stable though and this will limit rain chances.

Warmer and more humid air will continue to build in from the west into Friday and this will also come with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hotter and drier weather will build in from the west on Saturday. There still could be a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially east of Hwy. 65. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the 90s after an extended break from the 90° mark.

A hot and humid pattern will continue Sunday into next week. Lows will be in the 70s and highs will be in the 90s. A few spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, but most locations will stay dry.