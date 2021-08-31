Tuesday, August 31 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Wednesday

87° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 65°

Thursday

88° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 66°

Friday

91° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 67°

Saturday

86° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 66°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 66°

Monday

88° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 63°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
75°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
78°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
73°

72°

3 AM
Clear
17%
72°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
71°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
70°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
19%
69°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
71°

As Ida continues to depart the region, drier air is going to try and move into the Ozarks but this dry air is going to battle out a front to our north. This boundary is going to bring the chance for showers and storms in Northern Missouri with just the slim chance of a stray shower or storm across the viewing area. As this boundary hangs out around the area we’ll keep the chance for a few showers overnight but activity is going to be isolated at best. Temperature-wise, we are going to be seasonable this afternoon and overnight with readings in the upper 80s today. We’ll awaken to the upper 60s tomorrow morning which is just a little above average for this time of year. A lingering shower or storm is possible tomorrow as this front remains close to the KOLR 10 Viewing Area but many will stay dry. The northeasterly flow will try and bring in drier air for mid-week and this looks to continue into our Thursday. It’ll be noticeably less humid as we progress into the latter half of our workweek as temps remain near normal for this time of the year. Highs spike on Friday ahead of our next cold front approaches. Afternoon readings look to surge back into the 90s as we end the workweek with the humidity starting to return. This cold front slides through the Ozarks Friday night into Saturday which is going to bring us our next substantial chance of showers and storms. Moisture will likely linger into Saturday with highs cooler for the first half of the weekend. Temps look to top out in the mid-80s Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday. High pressure takes over by Sunday and this brings the return of the sun. The pleasant conditions hold into next week with highs climbing back into the upper 80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springe

Sunny

Springfield Mo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A few shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
68°F Partly cloudy. A few shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

