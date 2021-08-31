Tuesday, August 31 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Wednesday

88° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 66°

Thursday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 66°

Friday

91° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 69°

Saturday

88° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 67°

Sunday

87° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 64°

Monday

89° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
81°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
75°

74°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
74°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
72°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
72°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
70°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

We’ll find quiet weather heading into the overnight, but there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms late tonight into early Wednesday. A boundary over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas will help focus a rain risk across areas from Stockton Lake and Pomme de Terre south down into North Central Arkansas around Bull Shoals.

The risk for showers will quickly fade Wednesday morning with morning clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies. Northeast winds will be blowing in milder and drier air and this will generate a range in highs from the mid 80s northeast to around 90° over the Southwest corner of Missouri. Lingering moisture over southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas may be enough to trigger a few showers in areas like Cassville and Eureka Springs.

Drier air will make for a comfortably cool morning over the Eastern Ozarks Thursday where temperatures will dip close to 60°. Clouds and higher humidity to the west will make for a warmer morning across areas closer to I-49 where temperatures will be about 10° warmer. It’s also possible that a few isolated showers pop up near I-49 Thursday morning.

Thursday will be cloudier west where a few isolated showers will remain possible. Areas east of Hwy. 65 will be sunnier and dry. Temperatures look pretty seasonable with highs in the 80s.

The heat returns on Friday as winds switch around to a more south to southwest direction. Higher humidity and highs in the low 90s will return to much of Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas. There will be a front pushing south into Northern Missouri by late Friday afternoon and this may bring a risk for showers and thunderstorms to areas closer to Central Missouri Friday night.

The front will continue to drop south across the Ozarks Saturday. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning into Saturday night. The risk for showers may linger into Sunday morning to the south, but the trendline will be in a drier direction Sunday. Temperatures may be a touch cooler, and it should be noticeably less humid.

The passage of the front will open the door to a nice Labor Day with comfortably cool morning lows, mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs plenty warm to do some boating or floating.

Back to work weather on Tuesday will come with another cold front and a shot at some showers. The pattern looks like it will be shifting gears into an early fall feel with milder and drier air moving in for much of the second half of the week.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

82°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A few shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
68°F Partly cloudy. A few shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

86°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
2 mph NW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

84°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Generally clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

84°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

