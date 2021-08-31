Tuesday, August 31 Evening Forecast

We’ll find quiet weather heading into the overnight, but there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms late tonight into early Wednesday. A boundary over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas will help focus a rain risk across areas from Stockton Lake and Pomme de Terre south down into North Central Arkansas around Bull Shoals.

The risk for showers will quickly fade Wednesday morning with morning clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies. Northeast winds will be blowing in milder and drier air and this will generate a range in highs from the mid 80s northeast to around 90° over the Southwest corner of Missouri. Lingering moisture over southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas may be enough to trigger a few showers in areas like Cassville and Eureka Springs.

Drier air will make for a comfortably cool morning over the Eastern Ozarks Thursday where temperatures will dip close to 60°. Clouds and higher humidity to the west will make for a warmer morning across areas closer to I-49 where temperatures will be about 10° warmer. It’s also possible that a few isolated showers pop up near I-49 Thursday morning.

Thursday will be cloudier west where a few isolated showers will remain possible. Areas east of Hwy. 65 will be sunnier and dry. Temperatures look pretty seasonable with highs in the 80s.

The heat returns on Friday as winds switch around to a more south to southwest direction. Higher humidity and highs in the low 90s will return to much of Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas. There will be a front pushing south into Northern Missouri by late Friday afternoon and this may bring a risk for showers and thunderstorms to areas closer to Central Missouri Friday night.

The front will continue to drop south across the Ozarks Saturday. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning into Saturday night. The risk for showers may linger into Sunday morning to the south, but the trendline will be in a drier direction Sunday. Temperatures may be a touch cooler, and it should be noticeably less humid.

The passage of the front will open the door to a nice Labor Day with comfortably cool morning lows, mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs plenty warm to do some boating or floating.

Back to work weather on Tuesday will come with another cold front and a shot at some showers. The pattern looks like it will be shifting gears into an early fall feel with milder and drier air moving in for much of the second half of the week.