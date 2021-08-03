Tuesday, August 3 Morning Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 61°

Wednesday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 62°

Thursday

84° / 67°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 30% 84° 67°

Friday

89° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 68°

Saturday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Monday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
78°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
76°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
71°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
69°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
67°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
64°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
64°

64°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
63°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
63°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
66°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
71°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

Midday Update:

The pleasant feeling in the air remains in place for our Tuesday with highs still in the lower to middle 80s across the Ozarks. Temps start to rebound a little as we progress through the remainder of the week as winds turn back around from the south. Wednesday is looking just as nice with little humidity and a fair amount of sun. Temperatures will stay below average for this time of the year, only rising into the lower to mid-80s. Thursday will really be our exception thanks to another upper-level disturbance moving through the region. This brings a little more cloud cover and the chance for a few showers. Highs will get knocked back into the 70s and 80s, especially where the clouds are thicker and we see rain. The heat quickly builds back into the viewing area as we end the workweek thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving eastwards. Afternoon readings surge back into the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mix of clouds and sun for our Friday. We could still see a stray shower but most will stay dry. The hotter and more humid trend continues into the first weekend of the month with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday. As it looks now, rain chances over the weekend are minimal but a spotty shower or storm is possible. It’s something we’ll be watching as we get a little closer but it’s still looking like a solid weekend to be out at the lake or the pool!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fair

Springfield Mo

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Few clouds. Low 61F. Winds NE/SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Few clouds. Low 61F. Winds NE/SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

