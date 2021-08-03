Tuesday, August 3 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 61°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 84° 62°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 30% 85° 66°

Friday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 69°

Saturday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 73°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 74°

Monday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

10 PM
Clear
3%
70°

68°

11 PM
Clear
3%
68°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
67°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

65°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
63°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
63°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
66°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
71°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
76°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
81°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
76°

72°

9 PM
Clear
2%
72°

The weather pattern is stuck, but it’s a pretty nice pattern to be stuck in for early August. The area was greeted with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Conditions won’t change much over the next couple of days.

Clouds will thin out this evening with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s once again.

Skies may not be quite as hazy as the last few days as the smoke thins out a bit from northeast to southwest. Clouds will bubble up by late morning with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s. Most of the area will remain dry throughout the day, but a few isolated showers may manage to pop up over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

Clouds will be more widespread on Thursday as a ripple in the jet stream moves into the area. Lingering dry air will make it tough for any rain though. The best chance for any showers will tend to be north of the interstate. Temperatures Thursday will begin pleasant warming into the low to mid-80s near and north of the interstate where clouds will be thicker. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s further southeast.

Temperatures will flip back into a hot mode after Thursday. Skies look mostly sunny Friday with no rain expected. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Weekend weather looks hot and increasingly humid. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-90s. A storm will be passing by to the north and may help rain chances perk up a bit on Sunday, especially closer to Central Missouri.

Hot and humid weather will follow the weekend. Lows will be in the 70s with highs in the 90s Monday and Tuesday. “Feels like” temperatures will be in the 95 to 105° range. Right now, it looks mostly dry with just a few isolated afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

The pattern should remain hot and mostly dry through most of next week, but chances for a front and some rain to move into the area may increase heading into the following weekend.

Clear

Springfield Mo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Few clouds. Low 61F. Winds NE/SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Few clouds. Low 61F. Winds NE/SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Rolla

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

