Tuesday, August 3 Evening Forecast

The weather pattern is stuck, but it’s a pretty nice pattern to be stuck in for early August. The area was greeted with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Conditions won’t change much over the next couple of days.

Clouds will thin out this evening with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s once again.

Skies may not be quite as hazy as the last few days as the smoke thins out a bit from northeast to southwest. Clouds will bubble up by late morning with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s. Most of the area will remain dry throughout the day, but a few isolated showers may manage to pop up over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

Clouds will be more widespread on Thursday as a ripple in the jet stream moves into the area. Lingering dry air will make it tough for any rain though. The best chance for any showers will tend to be north of the interstate. Temperatures Thursday will begin pleasant warming into the low to mid-80s near and north of the interstate where clouds will be thicker. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s further southeast.

Temperatures will flip back into a hot mode after Thursday. Skies look mostly sunny Friday with no rain expected. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Weekend weather looks hot and increasingly humid. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-90s. A storm will be passing by to the north and may help rain chances perk up a bit on Sunday, especially closer to Central Missouri.

Hot and humid weather will follow the weekend. Lows will be in the 70s with highs in the 90s Monday and Tuesday. “Feels like” temperatures will be in the 95 to 105° range. Right now, it looks mostly dry with just a few isolated afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

The pattern should remain hot and mostly dry through most of next week, but chances for a front and some rain to move into the area may increase heading into the following weekend.