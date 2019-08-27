Tuesday, August 27 Morning Forecast

Our strong cold front is exiting this morning. As you head out the door, clouds will linger, roads may still be wet, and residual flooding will be a concern. Many areas, especially in West Plains, got flash flooding overnight. If you see standing water, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

A much cooler, drier air mass will fill in behind the front today. Expect decreasing clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday and below average in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Dew points will drop off into the lower 60’s, it will feel less humid too!

Cool, clear, and crisp tonight! Lows drop into the lower 60’s under mostly sunny skies and drier air.

With high pressure remaining in control, tomorrow will be pleasant again. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80’s. Cool, dry air could give way to upper 50’s and lower 60’s by Thursday morning!

A return of southerly winds will push temperatures a little warmer and closer to average in the middle 80’s. A few more clouds fill in on Friday.

A weak front rolls through on Saturday bringing the chance of a few showers/ storms. It looks like clouds could linger Sunday but it should be dry. For now, Labor Day looks mostly sunny and nice!