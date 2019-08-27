Breaking News
Tuesday, August 27 Morning Forecast

Storms exit and cooler, drier air moves in

Our strong cold front is exiting this morning. As you head out the door, clouds will linger, roads may still be wet, and residual flooding will be a concern. Many areas, especially in West Plains, got flash flooding overnight. If you see standing water, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

A much cooler, drier air mass will fill in behind the front today. Expect decreasing clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday and below average in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Dew points will drop off into the lower 60’s, it will feel less humid too!

Cool, clear, and crisp tonight! Lows drop into the lower 60’s under mostly sunny skies and drier air.

With high pressure remaining in control, tomorrow will be pleasant again. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80’s. Cool, dry air could give way to upper 50’s and lower 60’s by Thursday morning!

A return of southerly winds will push temperatures a little warmer and closer to average in the middle 80’s. A few more clouds fill in on Friday.

A weak front rolls through on Saturday bringing the chance of a few showers/ storms. It looks like clouds could linger Sunday but it should be dry. For now, Labor Day looks mostly sunny and nice!

Cloudy

Springfield

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
61°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
61°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 60°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 81° 60°

Wednesday

83° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 83° 61°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 85° 65°

Friday

84° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 84° 65°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 82° 64°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 82° 66°

Monday

83° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 83° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
70°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
1%
68°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
1%
69°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
78°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
76°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
73°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
66°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
65°

64°

3 AM
Clear
6%
64°

63°

4 AM
Clear
6%
63°

