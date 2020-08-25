Tuesday, August 25 Morning Forecast

Weather

Hot and sticky today, tracking tropics tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re starting out warm and a bit sticky with lows in the lower 70’s.

Today will be much like yesterday with sunny skies giving way to a few isolated afternoon downpours possible. Temperatures will be hot again giving way to afternoon highs in the mid 90s.

A pair of tropical systems will inject some moisture into the area Wednesday through Friday. This will lead to an increase in cloud cover and rain chances.

Wednesday will start mostly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase by afternoon as moisture from the leftovers of “Marco” moves north into the area. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon with the highest rain chances south of the interstate. Temperatures will be hottest to the north of the interstate where readings will warm into the low to mid 90s. Areas to the south will see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The next tropical system to influence our weather will be Laura. The remnants of that storm will be moving north into Arkansas on Thursday. Locally, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with some spotty showers possible. Temperatures should be a little cooler across the area with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

The remnants of Laura are expected to take a track across Northern Arkansas into Southeast Missouri into Friday. This will bring widespread rain to areas closer to the state line and south. Gusty winds will likely accompany the showers as the center of the storm moves through. There will be a sharp cut-off to rain chances northwest of the track with little or no rain expected north of the interstate.

By Friday afternoon the rain and cloud cover will be moving out of the area with hot and mostly dry weather.

Rain chances will perk back up over the weekend into early next week. A front will drop south into the area Friday night into Saturday, stalling over Northern Arkansas. There could be some spotty shower activity on Saturday, mainly closer to the front.

The stalled front will try to lift back to the north Sunday and Monday providing a focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. The increased cloud cover and rain chances will help keep afternoon highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

94° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 67°

Tuesday

96° / 68°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 68°

Wednesday

91° / 72°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 0% 91° 72°

Thursday

89° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 20% 89° 70°

Friday

91° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 71°

Saturday

88° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 50% 88° 67°

Sunday

86° / 69°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 86° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 AM
Clear
10%
70°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
67°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

96°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
9%
96°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

85°

8 PM
Clear
0%
85°

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

10 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

11 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

12 AM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

1 AM
Clear
10%
75°

73°

2 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

3 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

4 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

5 AM
Clear
10%
70°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties