Tuesday, August 25 Evening Forecast

Rain chances on the rise for parts of the area as tropical moisture moves north.

For tonight, we’ll find another clear and quiet night with lows near 70°.

Clouds will be on the increase later in the morning from south to north as tropical moisture spreads in. This will set the stage for some spotty shower and thunderstorms activity later in the day. Temperatures will be hottest where clouds are slowest to arrive closer to Central Missouri.

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall east of Galveston Wednesday night before pushing inland across Eastern Texas on Thursday. Conditions locally will stay pretty quiet throughout the day on Thursday. Skies will be partly sunny with only a slight chance for shower activity, mainly closer to Central Missouri.

The remnants of Laura will continue to track north into Western Arkansas Thursday night. Rain will increase from the south across Northern Arkansas with gusty winds also developing by morning. The storm is then expected to make a turn to the east, hugging the state line during the day Friday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible near the track of Laura. 1 to 3″ of rain looks possible well south of the interstate with the interstate acting as northern cutoff for any appreciable rain. Winds could gust in the 35 to 45 mph range across North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri on Friday.











By Friday night the storm is pulling east away from the area. A cold front will drop in from the north arriving by morning. A few showers may come with the front but most spots will stay dry. The front will continue to head south into Arkansas with some showers and thunderstorms possible there during the afternoon with the rest of the area remaining dry.

The front will stall and then lift back to the north on Sunday. Most of the day looks quiet, but showers and thunderstorms will become more likely heading through the overnight and into Monday. The pattern looks like it will stay active through Tuesday with bouts of scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. There will be more wind energy in play too Monday and Tuesday. This could lead to a risk of stronger storms.

The active weather early next week should also bring widespread rain with some locally heavy amounts possible.