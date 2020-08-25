Tuesday, August 25 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances on the rise for parts of the area as tropical moisture moves north.

For tonight, we’ll find another clear and quiet night with lows near 70°.

Clouds will be on the increase later in the morning from south to north as tropical moisture spreads in. This will set the stage for some spotty shower and thunderstorms activity later in the day. Temperatures will be hottest where clouds are slowest to arrive closer to Central Missouri.

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall east of Galveston Wednesday night before pushing inland across Eastern Texas on Thursday. Conditions locally will stay pretty quiet throughout the day on Thursday. Skies will be partly sunny with only a slight chance for shower activity, mainly closer to Central Missouri.

The remnants of Laura will continue to track north into Western Arkansas Thursday night. Rain will increase from the south across Northern Arkansas with gusty winds also developing by morning. The storm is then expected to make a turn to the east, hugging the state line during the day Friday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible near the track of Laura. 1 to 3″ of rain looks possible well south of the interstate with the interstate acting as northern cutoff for any appreciable rain. Winds could gust in the 35 to 45 mph range across North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri on Friday.

By Friday night the storm is pulling east away from the area. A cold front will drop in from the north arriving by morning. A few showers may come with the front but most spots will stay dry. The front will continue to head south into Arkansas with some showers and thunderstorms possible there during the afternoon with the rest of the area remaining dry.

The front will stall and then lift back to the north on Sunday. Most of the day looks quiet, but showers and thunderstorms will become more likely heading through the overnight and into Monday. The pattern looks like it will stay active through Tuesday with bouts of scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. There will be more wind energy in play too Monday and Tuesday. This could lead to a risk of stronger storms.

The active weather early next week should also bring widespread rain with some locally heavy amounts possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

93°F Few Clouds Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

92°F Broken Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

89°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

96° / 70°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 96° 70°

Wednesday

90° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 90° 72°

Thursday

90° / 71°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 90° 71°

Friday

87° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 20% 87° 70°

Saturday

88° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 50% 88° 65°

Sunday

87° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 50% 87° 69°

Monday

85° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

8 PM
Clear
0%
86°

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

10 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

11 PM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

12 AM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

1 AM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

2 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

6 AM
Clear
10%
71°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
68°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
82°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
20%
85°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
91°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

Trending Stories