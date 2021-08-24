Tuesday, August 24 Morning Forecast

High pressure, heat, and sunshine remain our big weather headlines for the second day of the workweek. With this ridge taking over the Upper-Midwest, we are expecting above-average temps and dry weather throughout the remainder of the week. Highs today look to rise back into the mid and upper 90s across the Ozarks under mainly sunny skies. We could see a stray storm around the region but most will stay dry. Any activity should fade quickly this evening as the instability drops off. The hotter conditions hold for our day tomorrow with afternoon readings close to 97°. This sweltering stretch continues through Thursday with highs holding into the mid to upper 90s. The hot temperatures along with high humidity will make for extremely high heat index values which is why a Heat Advisory is in effect through our Friday Eve. Feels like temps could top out around 105°. Slightly cooler temps are in store Friday into the weekend as this heat dome shifts eastward. As this happens, it’s looking like an upper-level trough will moving from the west. This brings the chance for a few showers and storms over the weekend. A cold front looks to move our way late Sunday and ahead of that, isolated storms will be possible. It’s not looking like a washout of a weekend at all but make sure you stay tuned if you have outdoor plans. Saturday is currently looking like the drier day with a little more coverage on Sunday. This front swings through the area on Monday and it does bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. It also brings some relief from the heat. Highs will from the lower 90s Sunday to the middle and upper 80s by the start of next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

