Tuesday, August 24 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 72°

Wednesday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 96° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 72°

Saturday

92° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 92° 72°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 91° 71°

Monday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

9 PM
Clear
1%
87°

84°

10 PM
Clear
1%
84°

83°

11 PM
Clear
1%
83°

81°

12 AM
Clear
1%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
1%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
2%
79°

77°

3 AM
Clear
3%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
5%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
6%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
74°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
77°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
82°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

92°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

94°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

95°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

88°

8 PM
Clear
0%
88°

The summer sizzle continues. Afternoon highs have been in the mid-90s the past couple of days and this will continue through Thursday. A Heat Advisory remains in effect across the area through Thursday for this reason.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and bright moonshine. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-70s by morning.

Sunny skies on Wednesday will give way to a few clouds bubbling up during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-90s. Heat indices will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Rain chances will be near zero across most of the area, but an isolated shower or two may try to bubble up east of Hwy. 63 over the Eastern Ozarks.

We won’t find much change through Thursday or Friday. The summer ridge will continue to dominate the pattern but will be weakening by Friday. Afternoon highs will remain hot with mid-90s expected Thursday and low to mid-90s Friday. Rain chances will continue to remain very low.

Hot weather will continue into the weekend with low 90s expected both Saturday and Sunday. Most areas will remain dry through the weekend, but we should see a slight uptick in rain chances by Sunday.

A cold front will edge into the area by Monday. This should boost cloud cover and rain chances and trim back the heat a bit. Highs on Monday will generally be in the mid to upper 80s. The front is expected to linger in the area into Tuesday, but rain chances will be on the way back down. Temperatures will likely be a bit hotter on Tuesday with highs back up near 90°.

No major cooldown is expected through next week, but there may be a weather wildcard moving out of the Gulf. A tropical wave currently in the Eastern Caribbean is forecast by some of the model guidance to develop into a tropical system that will threaten the Western Gulf early next week. It’s possible some of the tropical moisture finds its way north into the area later next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

87°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

87°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

84°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

86°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

85°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100