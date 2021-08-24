Tuesday, August 24 Evening Forecast

The summer sizzle continues. Afternoon highs have been in the mid-90s the past couple of days and this will continue through Thursday. A Heat Advisory remains in effect across the area through Thursday for this reason.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and bright moonshine. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-70s by morning.

Sunny skies on Wednesday will give way to a few clouds bubbling up during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-90s. Heat indices will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Rain chances will be near zero across most of the area, but an isolated shower or two may try to bubble up east of Hwy. 63 over the Eastern Ozarks.

We won’t find much change through Thursday or Friday. The summer ridge will continue to dominate the pattern but will be weakening by Friday. Afternoon highs will remain hot with mid-90s expected Thursday and low to mid-90s Friday. Rain chances will continue to remain very low.

Hot weather will continue into the weekend with low 90s expected both Saturday and Sunday. Most areas will remain dry through the weekend, but we should see a slight uptick in rain chances by Sunday.

A cold front will edge into the area by Monday. This should boost cloud cover and rain chances and trim back the heat a bit. Highs on Monday will generally be in the mid to upper 80s. The front is expected to linger in the area into Tuesday, but rain chances will be on the way back down. Temperatures will likely be a bit hotter on Tuesday with highs back up near 90°.

No major cooldown is expected through next week, but there may be a weather wildcard moving out of the Gulf. A tropical wave currently in the Eastern Caribbean is forecast by some of the model guidance to develop into a tropical system that will threaten the Western Gulf early next week. It’s possible some of the tropical moisture finds its way north into the area later next week.