Tuesday, August 20 Evening Forecast

Temperatures soared again today with mid to upper 90s common. Springfield registered the highest temperature of the summer, topping out at 97°. The heat played a role in strong to severe storms bubbling up in the afternoon heat. This activity was partially triggered by a gust front produced by a big cluster of storms that swept southeast across Illinois today. Showers and thunderstorms have lined up early this evening and will continue to march south across Northern Arkansas with gusty winds and heavy rain, fading by mid-evening.

We’ll start Wednesday off with sunny skies with temperatures quickly climbing to 90° by noon. Showers and thunderstorms will once again bubble up in the afternoon heat, especially along and east of Hwy. 65. But, rain chances look a little higher further west too. A few of the storms could briefly pulse up to severe levels, producing strong winds and hail up to quarter size.

FORECAST HIGHS WEDNESDAY

A cool front will sag south through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, pulling up stationary just south and southwest of the area. The positioning of the front will lead to a corridor of wetter weather along and behind the front from Eastern Kansas across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms will move along the corridor Thursday into Saturday morning producing episodes of rain that could be heavy at times. A general 1 to 2″ is expected through the period with locally higher amounts likely.

The increased cloud cover and rain chances will also provide the area with another period of fairly mild weather for August. Lows will be in the upper 60s with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

The pattern looks to dry out over the weekend with mostly sunny and mainly dry weather Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will creep higher too.

Another front will drop into the area by Tuesday. This would very likely lead to an uptick in rain chances. The pattern looks to offer up a fairly deep trough across the Eastern U.S. by Labor Day Weekend. If this verifies, then we can look forward to a mild finish to the summer season.