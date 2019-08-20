Breaking News
Tuesday, August 20 Evening Forecast

Temperatures soared again today with mid to upper 90s common. Springfield registered the highest temperature of the summer, topping out at 97°. The heat played a role in strong to severe storms bubbling up in the afternoon heat. This activity was partially triggered by a gust front produced by a big cluster of storms that swept southeast across Illinois today. Showers and thunderstorms have lined up early this evening and will continue to march south across Northern Arkansas with gusty winds and heavy rain, fading by mid-evening.

We’ll start Wednesday off with sunny skies with temperatures quickly climbing to 90° by noon. Showers and thunderstorms will once again bubble up in the afternoon heat, especially along and east of Hwy. 65. But, rain chances look a little higher further west too. A few of the storms could briefly pulse up to severe levels, producing strong winds and hail up to quarter size.

FORECAST HIGHS WEDNESDAY

A cool front will sag south through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, pulling up stationary just south and southwest of the area. The positioning of the front will lead to a corridor of wetter weather along and behind the front from Eastern Kansas across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms will move along the corridor Thursday into Saturday morning producing episodes of rain that could be heavy at times. A general 1 to 2″ is expected through the period with locally higher amounts likely.

The increased cloud cover and rain chances will also provide the area with another period of fairly mild weather for August. Lows will be in the upper 60s with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

The pattern looks to dry out over the weekend with mostly sunny and mainly dry weather Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will creep higher too.

Another front will drop into the area by Tuesday. This would very likely lead to an uptick in rain chances. The pattern looks to offer up a fairly deep trough across the Eastern U.S. by Labor Day Weekend. If this verifies, then we can look forward to a mild finish to the summer season.

Today's Forecast

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield

84°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Branson

95°F Light Rain Feels like 105°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
73°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

92°F Fair Feels like 104°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
73°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 75°
% ° 75°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 70°

Thursday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 83° 70°

Friday

81° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 68°

Saturday

81° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 81° 68°

Sunday

86° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 71°

Monday

88° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
5%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
5%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
5%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
13%
78°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
82°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
86°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
89°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
88°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
87°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
87°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
90°