Tuesday, August 18 Morning Forecast

Cool sunshine today

Trimming back the heat and turning down the humidity over the next several days.

A bright day on Tuesday will come with low humidity and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

More of the same can be expected through Wednesday. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A comfy cool morning on Thursday will give way to a warmer afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The pattern will remain quiet into the weekend. Humidity levels will stay low and this will open the door to pleasantly cool mornings, but afternoon highs will trend hot again. The hot pattern will come with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90s Saturday into Monday. Rain will be very tough to come by, but at least there will be a shot at isolated showers and storms Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will tend to stay confined to areas north and east of Springfield.

Scattered Clouds

Springfield

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Harrison

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Rolla

66°F Few Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 82° 58°

Wednesday

84° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 84° 58°

Thursday

87° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 62°

Friday

89° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 89° 65°

Saturday

92° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 92° 67°

Sunday

93° / 69°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 69°

Monday

92° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

72°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
10%
63°

61°

2 AM
Clear
10%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
10%
59°

