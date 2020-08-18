Tuesday, August 18 Evening Forecast

Mother Nature will be hitting the snooze button for the rest of the week with quiet weather expected every day. The big story will be temperatures with a few days of mild August weather before the heat returns.

For tonight, we’ll find mainly clear skies with pleasantly cool morning lows in the upper 50s.

A pocket of moisture moving west Wednesday will lead to a bit more cloud cover than we saw today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected. Humidity levels will remain low with afternoon highs a degree or two warmer than Tuesday afternoon.

Will rinse, wash and repeat for Thursday with a cool morning giving way to a sunny and comfortably warm afternoon. Afternoon highs will continue to slowly climb with mid 80s during the afternoon.

We’ll wrap the week up on a quiet but hot note. A comfortable morning will give way to a sunny and hot afternoon with highs near 90°. Humidity levels will remain low.

Hot and quiet weather will continue through the weekend into early next week. Moisture levels will creep higher and there may be a weak front in the area late in the weekend into early next week. This would lead to a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms entering the picture starting Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s and humidity levels will be inching higher driving overnight lows higher too.

Clear

Springfield

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Branson

81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Harrison

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Rolla

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

West Plains

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 82° 58°

Wednesday

84° / 58°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 58°

Thursday

87° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 87° 61°

Friday

90° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 90° 64°

Saturday

93° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 67°

Sunday

93° / 68°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 68°

Monday

93° / 69°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 93° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

73°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

65°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
10%
63°

61°

2 AM
Clear
10%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

5 AM
Clear
10%
58°

58°

6 AM
Clear
10%
58°

58°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

63°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
63°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

