Tuesday, August 18 Evening Forecast

Mother Nature will be hitting the snooze button for the rest of the week with quiet weather expected every day. The big story will be temperatures with a few days of mild August weather before the heat returns.

For tonight, we’ll find mainly clear skies with pleasantly cool morning lows in the upper 50s.

A pocket of moisture moving west Wednesday will lead to a bit more cloud cover than we saw today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected. Humidity levels will remain low with afternoon highs a degree or two warmer than Tuesday afternoon.

Will rinse, wash and repeat for Thursday with a cool morning giving way to a sunny and comfortably warm afternoon. Afternoon highs will continue to slowly climb with mid 80s during the afternoon.

We’ll wrap the week up on a quiet but hot note. A comfortable morning will give way to a sunny and hot afternoon with highs near 90°. Humidity levels will remain low.

Hot and quiet weather will continue through the weekend into early next week. Moisture levels will creep higher and there may be a weak front in the area late in the weekend into early next week. This would lead to a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms entering the picture starting Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s and humidity levels will be inching higher driving overnight lows higher too.