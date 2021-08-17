Tuesday, August 17 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 68°

Wednesday

85° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 69°

Thursday

86° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 71°

Friday

87° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Saturday

90° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 73°

Sunday

92° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 92° 73°

Monday

94° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
81°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
85°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
86°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
85°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
83°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
78°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
73°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
72°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

4 AM
Few Showers
33%
71°

70°

5 AM
Few Showers
34%
70°

71°

6 AM
Few Showers
34%
71°

70°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
70°

72°

8 AM
Few Showers
33%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

The workweek began with a fair amount of sunshine across the area but we did see spotty showers and storms trying to move our way. Today is looking like we’ll see a slightly better chance of those showers and storms as a piece of upper-level spin moves through the area. Not all of us will see rain but we can expect widely scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. We’ll still see a bit of sunshine and with that, highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. For those of you that do see a storm, temperatures will be impacted and likely be a little cooler. The chance for storms continues through the rest of the workweek as multiple disturbances move through the region. It’s looking like a better chance will be on Friday ahead of our next cold front. This looks to slide through the area into Saturday with storm chances lingering for the first half of the weekend. Temps will spike ahead of this boundary, climbing back into the 80s and 90s. We don’t get an influx of cooler air with this boundary either. Actually, highs are looking warmer over the weekend, surging back into the lower 90s. A storm or two is still possible Sunday as this boundary clears the area with high-pressure building back in by the start of next week. Sunshine and heat take over by Monday with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 90s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

