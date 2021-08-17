Tuesday, August 17 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 69°

Wednesday

85° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 70°

Thursday

86° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 71°

Friday

86° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Saturday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 73°

Monday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
73°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

6 AM
Showers
36%
71°

70°

7 AM
Showers
37%
70°

72°

8 AM
Few Showers
32%
72°

73°

9 AM
Showers
37%
73°

73°

10 AM
Showers
45%
73°

76°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°

77°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
77°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
78°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
79°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
78°

Patchy clouds came with pockets of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. It’s a pattern that we’ll find throughout the rest of the week and most of the upcoming weekend.

For tonight, skies will remain rather cloudy. This will help keep temperatures warmer overnight. There will also be a lingering risk for a few showers late into the night, mainly west of a Waynesville, MO, to Mtn. Home, AR, line.

Lingering troughiness will keep skies mostly cloudy over much of the area Wednesday. There will also be a risk for showers and a few thunderstorms at times. Highs will be in the 80s.

The troughiness will lift out by Thursday, but a soupy air mass will remain. This will keep the pattern rather cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times into the weekend. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. The afternoon heat will be tempered by widespread clouds and scattered showers, keeping afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday.

A summer ridge will strengthen over the Southern Plains by Sunday. There will still be some spotty shower and thunderstorm activity, but it may not be as widespread as in previous days. Temperatures also look a little hotter with more areas with highs near 90°.

The summer ridge will settle in for the first half of next week. This will keep rain chances to a minimum and skies mostly sunny. It will also bring highs in the mid-90s back to the Ozarks. The heatwave looks like it will be short-lived with another trough sliding into the Eastern U.S. by the end of next week. Some rain will come with the pattern change along with cooler temperatures.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

Branson

75°F Light Rain Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

83°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Rolla

84°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

