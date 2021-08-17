Tuesday, August 17 Evening Forecast

Patchy clouds came with pockets of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. It’s a pattern that we’ll find throughout the rest of the week and most of the upcoming weekend.

For tonight, skies will remain rather cloudy. This will help keep temperatures warmer overnight. There will also be a lingering risk for a few showers late into the night, mainly west of a Waynesville, MO, to Mtn. Home, AR, line.

Lingering troughiness will keep skies mostly cloudy over much of the area Wednesday. There will also be a risk for showers and a few thunderstorms at times. Highs will be in the 80s.

The troughiness will lift out by Thursday, but a soupy air mass will remain. This will keep the pattern rather cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times into the weekend. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. The afternoon heat will be tempered by widespread clouds and scattered showers, keeping afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday.

A summer ridge will strengthen over the Southern Plains by Sunday. There will still be some spotty shower and thunderstorm activity, but it may not be as widespread as in previous days. Temperatures also look a little hotter with more areas with highs near 90°.

The summer ridge will settle in for the first half of next week. This will keep rain chances to a minimum and skies mostly sunny. It will also bring highs in the mid-90s back to the Ozarks. The heatwave looks like it will be short-lived with another trough sliding into the Eastern U.S. by the end of next week. Some rain will come with the pattern change along with cooler temperatures.