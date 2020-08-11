Tuesday, August 11 Morning Forecast

Storm chances continue

A front is draped across the area today and will act as a train track for little hiccups, redeveloping showers/ storms.

Expect scattered showers storms today, especially south. A strong storm or two is possible near/ south of the state line. Temperatures will be warm, in the upper 80’s.

It stays muggy tonight with a storm chance and lows near 70 degrees.

The pattern stays active through the rest of the work week. High pressure stays parked to the southwest with the jet stream, or path of storminess, sitting overhead. This will sling little hiccups across the area daily. No day will be a washout, but showers/ storms cannot be ruled out on a daily basis through at least Friday.

The weekend starts to trend drier with more sunshine returning Monday.

Highs stay near average in the upper 80’s throughout the 7-day stretch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Branson

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

Rolla

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

West Plains

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 70°

Wednesday

90° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 30% 90° 70°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 89° 71°

Friday

90° / 71°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 71°

Saturday

91° / 71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 91° 71°

Sunday

90° / 72°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 72°

Monday

88° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
20%
74°

75°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
77°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
40%
87°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
84°

83°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

4 AM
Clear
20%
70°

70°

5 AM
Clear
20%
70°

