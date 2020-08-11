Tuesday, August 11 Morning Forecast

A front is draped across the area today and will act as a train track for little hiccups, redeveloping showers/ storms.

Expect scattered showers storms today, especially south. A strong storm or two is possible near/ south of the state line. Temperatures will be warm, in the upper 80’s.

It stays muggy tonight with a storm chance and lows near 70 degrees.

The pattern stays active through the rest of the work week. High pressure stays parked to the southwest with the jet stream, or path of storminess, sitting overhead. This will sling little hiccups across the area daily. No day will be a washout, but showers/ storms cannot be ruled out on a daily basis through at least Friday.

The weekend starts to trend drier with more sunshine returning Monday.

Highs stay near average in the upper 80’s throughout the 7-day stretch.