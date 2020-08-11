Tuesday, August 11 Overnight Forecast

A big wave of rain and thunder hit parts of the area Tuesday while bypassing others. The rain was compliments of a swirl of upper-level storminess moving east across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Most of the rain fell to the south and east, but spotty showers and storms will remain possible further north heading into the evening.

DOUBLE RAINBOW NEAR STOCKTON, MO, TUESDAY EVENING

(PHOTO CREDIT: RENEE WHITFIELD)

The pocket of stormier weather will continue to shift east through Wednesday. This will focus the risk for spotty showers and storms near and east of Hwy. 63 and south of the state line. The remainder of the area will remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warm, but most spots will see highs remaining below 90°.





Drier air on the backside of the departing storm will envelop most of the area leading to mostly sunny and dry conditions. Afternoon highs should be a little warmer with highs near 90° common.

The risk of showers will return to the forecast Friday into Saturday. Showers should remain confined to areas west of Hwy. 65 on Friday with spotty showers and thunderstorms possible across the area on Saturday. Temperatures will continue to climb with highs in the low 90s.

The jet stream will amplify across the Eastern U.S. over the weekend sending a cold front south across the area Sunday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible as the front moves through the area. Mild weather will follow for Monday and Tuesday.