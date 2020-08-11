Tuesday, August 11 Overnight Forecast

A big wave of rain and thunder hit parts of the area Tuesday while bypassing others. The rain was compliments of a swirl of upper-level storminess moving east across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Most of the rain fell to the south and east, but spotty showers and storms will remain possible further north heading into the evening.

DOUBLE RAINBOW NEAR STOCKTON, MO, TUESDAY EVENING
(PHOTO CREDIT: RENEE WHITFIELD)

The pocket of stormier weather will continue to shift east through Wednesday. This will focus the risk for spotty showers and storms near and east of Hwy. 63 and south of the state line. The remainder of the area will remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warm, but most spots will see highs remaining below 90°.

Drier air on the backside of the departing storm will envelop most of the area leading to mostly sunny and dry conditions. Afternoon highs should be a little warmer with highs near 90° common.

The risk of showers will return to the forecast Friday into Saturday. Showers should remain confined to areas west of Hwy. 65 on Friday with spotty showers and thunderstorms possible across the area on Saturday. Temperatures will continue to climb with highs in the low 90s.

The jet stream will amplify across the Eastern U.S. over the weekend sending a cold front south across the area Sunday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible as the front moves through the area. Mild weather will follow for Monday and Tuesday.

Clear

Springfield

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Branson

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
67°F Foggy early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Rolla

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Few Clouds

West Plains

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 84° 67°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 88° 69°

Thursday

90° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 90° 69°

Friday

91° / 71°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 30% 91° 71°

Saturday

93° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 93° 71°

Sunday

90° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 90° 64°

Monday

84° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

4 AM
Clear
20%
70°

70°

5 AM
Clear
20%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
70°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
70°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
71°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
75°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
10%
87°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

