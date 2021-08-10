Tuesday, August 10 Morning Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

94° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 74°

Friday

90° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 71°

Saturday

87° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 87° 66°

Sunday

84° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 84° 65°

Monday

85° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 85° 65°

The hot and more humid trend continues to hold throughout the Ozarks for our Tuesday with even hotter temps compared to yesterday. A ridge of high pressure holds across the Upper-Midwest and the Plains which will keep us steamy all the way through the latter half of the workweek. This afternoon, highs will surge back into the low 90s but the heat and humidity combo will likely lead to Heat Index values over 100. That is why Heat Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area until Thursday evening. Even hotter conditions are on the way through Thursday with highs surging back into the mid and upper 90s. Remember your heat safety precautions and make sure you’re staying hydrated out there. The other headline of the week will be the spotty chances for stronger to possibly severe storms. A complex of storms may impact us late tonight thanks to a cold front closer to Iowa. It doesn’t get through our neck of the woods but these storms could track through parts of the Show-Me State. The latest data points to this activity staying mainly to our northeast but some of our far northern communities could experience some storminess. We have a Marginal Risk around Highway 54 northward meaning small hail and brief gusty winds are a possibility this evening. Stray storms will be possible really each afternoon thanks to all of the daytime heating and instability. With this sort of set-up, it will be tough to pinpoint who sees the rain and who doesn’t, but don’t be shocked if you see a downpour. Another cold front looks to move our way by late Thursday into Friday and does look to bring a bit of relief to the region. This one brings the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout Friday with temps falling back toward 90. Less humid air looks to sink in from the north this weekend with highs staying close to average(90) Saturday with even cooler conditions Sunday. Highs Sunday afternoon will likely be in the mid-80s under mainly cloudy skies. It looks like clouds will hang around into the start of next week but we are looking mainly dry with temps staying in the mid-80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

