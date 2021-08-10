Tuesday, August 10 Evening Forecast

The summer swelter will continue for a few more days. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the mid-90s with heat index values back over 100°. Similar highs and heat indices can be expected through Thursday and a Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire area through that timeframe.

The pattern is also a quiet one. A few showers and thunderstorms are still possible heading into this evening from Lake of the Ozarks through Rolla where a leftover boundary from earlier storms still sits. The rest of the area can expect warm and dry weather overnight. Temperatures will stay warm through the morning with temperatures only dropping into the mid-70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely stay dry in nearly all of the area. Skies will remain mostly clear with toasty temperatures both afternoons. Lows will be in the mid-70s with highs in the mid-90s. Heat indices will continue to top out near or a little over 100° both afternoons.

The scorching heat is still expected to ease heading into the weekend. A trough will amplify a bit over the Eastern U.S., driving a cold front through the area Friday into Friday evening. This should trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday night. There could be a few stronger storms with frequent lightning and gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

Drier air will build in Saturday behind the front. Skies look partly sunny with a lingering chance for showers across Northern Arkansas. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler and humidity levels will be dropping too.

This will mark the beginning of another extended stretch of below normal temperatures and lower humidity. Rain chances will remain near zero too through Tuesday. Heat and humidity will be on the rise again during the second half of next week.