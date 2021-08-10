Tuesday, August 10 Evening Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

94° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

95° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 75°

Friday

90° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 69°

Saturday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 65°

Sunday

84° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 84° 65°

Monday

85° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 85° 66°

Hourly Forecast

89°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
89°

86°

9 PM
Clear
1%
86°

84°

10 PM
Clear
1%
84°

83°

11 PM
Clear
1%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
82°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
77°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

93°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

94°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

95°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
95°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
94°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
93°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

The summer swelter will continue for a few more days. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the mid-90s with heat index values back over 100°. Similar highs and heat indices can be expected through Thursday and a Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire area through that timeframe.

The pattern is also a quiet one. A few showers and thunderstorms are still possible heading into this evening from Lake of the Ozarks through Rolla where a leftover boundary from earlier storms still sits. The rest of the area can expect warm and dry weather overnight. Temperatures will stay warm through the morning with temperatures only dropping into the mid-70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely stay dry in nearly all of the area. Skies will remain mostly clear with toasty temperatures both afternoons. Lows will be in the mid-70s with highs in the mid-90s. Heat indices will continue to top out near or a little over 100° both afternoons.

The scorching heat is still expected to ease heading into the weekend. A trough will amplify a bit over the Eastern U.S., driving a cold front through the area Friday into Friday evening. This should trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday night. There could be a few stronger storms with frequent lightning and gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

Drier air will build in Saturday behind the front. Skies look partly sunny with a lingering chance for showers across Northern Arkansas. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler and humidity levels will be dropping too.

This will mark the beginning of another extended stretch of below normal temperatures and lower humidity. Rain chances will remain near zero too through Tuesday. Heat and humidity will be on the rise again during the second half of next week.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

89°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

92°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
77°F Generally clear. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

90°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Mainly clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

89°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Mostly clear. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

91°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Some passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

