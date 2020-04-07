Tuesday, April 7 Morning Forecast

Warm today, severe threat returns tomorrow

We’re starting out very warm this morning with lows near our average daytime highs in the 60’s!

Expect a beautiful, warm afternoon ahead. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, a southerly breeze, and warm highs. Temperatures climb into the lower 80’s. The high of 81 degrees in Springfield will be almost 20 degrees above average but not record. The record for today is 85 degrees (1893).

An isolated storm may be possible with a front nearby, but most of us stay dry.

We’ll stay warm tonight with lows only dropping to 60 degrees.

Another warm one tomorrow with highs back in the lower 80’s. I’m forecasting 82 degrees for Springfield, the record is out of reach again, at 88 degrees (1890).

A strong cold front will pass late in the afternoon/ evening with a few showers/ storms possible. With these storms, some strong and severe ones are possible mainly east of HWY 65. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. Any storms that pop will clear by midnight.

We’ll find much cooler air filling in behind that front with lows in the 40’s by Thursday morning. Highs will be below average Thursday afternoon, in the 50’s.

We’ll stay cool through the end of the week with highs in the upper 50’s, lower 60’s. Our next rain chance returns on Saturday with showers possible through Easter Sunday. Much colder air arrives by Monday into Tuesday.

Clear

Springfield

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Harrison

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Rolla

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

West Plains

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 60°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 81° 60°

Wednesday

82° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 82° 43°

Thursday

58° / 35°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 58° 35°

Friday

59° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 59° 40°

Saturday

62° / 44°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 62° 44°

Sunday

58° / 39°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 40% 58° 39°

Monday

50° / 34°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 10% 50° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
10%
78°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
10%
78°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
10%
76°

72°

8 PM
Clear
10%
72°

69°

9 PM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

10 PM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

11 PM
Clear
20%
67°

64°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
64°

64°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

61°

3 AM
Clear
10%
61°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

