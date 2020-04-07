Tuesday, April 7 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out very warm this morning with lows near our average daytime highs in the 60’s!

Expect a beautiful, warm afternoon ahead. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, a southerly breeze, and warm highs. Temperatures climb into the lower 80’s. The high of 81 degrees in Springfield will be almost 20 degrees above average but not record. The record for today is 85 degrees (1893).

An isolated storm may be possible with a front nearby, but most of us stay dry.

We’ll stay warm tonight with lows only dropping to 60 degrees.

Another warm one tomorrow with highs back in the lower 80’s. I’m forecasting 82 degrees for Springfield, the record is out of reach again, at 88 degrees (1890).

A strong cold front will pass late in the afternoon/ evening with a few showers/ storms possible. With these storms, some strong and severe ones are possible mainly east of HWY 65. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. Any storms that pop will clear by midnight.

We’ll find much cooler air filling in behind that front with lows in the 40’s by Thursday morning. Highs will be below average Thursday afternoon, in the 50’s.

We’ll stay cool through the end of the week with highs in the upper 50’s, lower 60’s. Our next rain chance returns on Saturday with showers possible through Easter Sunday. Much colder air arrives by Monday into Tuesday.