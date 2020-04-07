Tuesday, April 7 Evening Forecast

Warm weather is here but not to stay. We’ll see a gradual step down toward a cold pattern that may bring freezing temperatures by next week.

For tonight and tomorrow, spring weather can be expected. Temperatures tonight will settle into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

Get out this evening and take a look at the full Super Pink Moon. This will be the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, rising a little after sunset. The name Pink Moon, is in reference to the blooming of phlox this time of the year.





Comfortably cool temperatures early in the day Wednesday will warm quickly with afternoon readings in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. This is way above normal for early April, but falls a little short of record highs in most of the area. The warmth and sunshine also looks like it may reduce humidity levels by afternoon as the low level moisture gets mixed out. This will help reduce thunderstorm chances as a cold front pushes southeast into the area.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon near the interstate and then south of the interstate during the evening hours. Storms look more likely near and south of the state line east of Hwy. 65 as the front encounters more moisture. Any storms that develop will try to organize, but with weak low-level winds, it looks like a large hail and damaging wind gust threat.

Temperatures will turn chilly by Thursday morning as readings fall into the low 40s. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds by afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Friday will start with near freezing temperatures and the risk of patchy frost. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Cloudier and wetter weather will set in for the weekend. Showers will move through on Saturday keeping temperatures cool with highs in the 50s. More showers can be expected on Easter Sunday as a storm passes by to the south and another cold front moves in from the northwest. Temperatures will remain cool.

Sunday’s front will usher in an usually cold spell of weather next week. Temperatures may fall to near freezing by Monday morning with a chance for drizzle or light showers early on in the day. It looks like clouds will hang around and this will keep temperatures very chilly with afternoon highs in the low 40s.

Clearing skies Monday night will open the door to freezing temperatures by morning. Be prepared to protect cold sensitive plants. Skies look bright Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Additional freezes look possible throughout the week.