Tuesday, April 6 Morning Forecast

We started the workweek with mild temps and fair skies and the trend continues today. The warmth continues to stream in ahead of our next cold front with highs surging back into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Clouds start to thicken up late afternoon as this disturbance marches closer with showers and thunderstorms developing late tonight.

As this cold front slides east, the instability will rise which could lead to a few strong to severe storms. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns Tuesday night into Wednesday. We have a Marginal Risk in play for some of our communities for this threat. Widespread showers and storms are on the table for mid-week as this cold front tracks in. The timing of these storms or the rejuvenation of them is really looking like midday through early evening or so.

The tornado threat looks to heighten some by Wednesday afternoon, closer to that area of low pressure, which moves through the Show-Me State. It’s low but we could see a couple of supercells trying to fire up Wednesday afternoon if we can clear the clouds a little.

The best bet for seeing a rogue tornado looks to be in Central and Eastern MO but it’s something we’ll be monitoring closely. We have a Marginal Risk in play throughout the entirety of the region so make sure you stay weather aware. Gusty winds otherwise will the main concern along the boundary as the storms cluster together. Thursday is looking cooler with highs only in the lower 60s. Clouds linger but we do see more sunshine Friday with highs rebounding back into the mid-70s. Another cold front moves in by Friday night which brings a few showers or storms. Some moisture may linger into early Saturday before we clear during the afternoon. Temps spike again by Sunday as southerly flow takes over ahead of yet another cold front. Highs will be climbing back into the mid and upper 70s under lots of sunshine. Clouds move back in Sunday night into Monday with a few showers or storms possible Monday as this front swings through the region.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer