Tuesday, April 6 Morning Forecast

We started the workweek with mild temps and fair skies and the trend continues today. The warmth continues to stream in ahead of our next cold front with highs surging back into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Clouds start to thicken up late afternoon as this disturbance marches closer with showers and thunderstorms developing late tonight.

As this cold front slides east, the instability will rise which could lead to a few strong to severe storms. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns Tuesday night into Wednesday. We have a Marginal Risk in play for some of our communities for this threat. Widespread showers and storms are on the table for mid-week as this cold front tracks in. The timing of these storms or the rejuvenation of them is really looking like midday through early evening or so.

The tornado threat looks to heighten some by Wednesday afternoon, closer to that area of low pressure, which moves through the Show-Me State. It’s low but we could see a couple of supercells trying to fire up Wednesday afternoon if we can clear the clouds a little.

The best bet for seeing a rogue tornado looks to be in Central and Eastern MO but it’s something we’ll be monitoring closely. We have a Marginal Risk in play throughout the entirety of the region so make sure you stay weather aware. Gusty winds otherwise will the main concern along the boundary as the storms cluster together. Thursday is looking cooler with highs only in the lower 60s. Clouds linger but we do see more sunshine Friday with highs rebounding back into the mid-70s. Another cold front moves in by Friday night which brings a few showers or storms. Some moisture may linger into early Saturday before we clear during the afternoon. Temps spike again by Sunday as southerly flow takes over ahead of yet another cold front. Highs will be climbing back into the mid and upper 70s under lots of sunshine. Clouds move back in Sunday night into Monday with a few showers or storms possible Monday as this front swings through the region.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

58°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
62°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

53°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

58°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

58°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

51°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 77° 62°

Wednesday

68° / 45°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 68° 45°

Thursday

65° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 65° 47°

Friday

77° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 77° 47°

Saturday

64° / 43°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 64° 43°

Sunday

75° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 75° 50°

Monday

60° / 41°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 60° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
62°

65°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
65°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

70°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
69°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
64°

64°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
64°

62°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
62°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
62°
