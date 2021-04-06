Tuesday, April 6 Evening Forecast

Warm and quiet weather was enjoyed across the Ozarks again Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to near 80°. With the spring warmth, we’ll be looking at a chance for strong to severe storms on Wednesday as the next storm moves across the area.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this evening. No rain is expected through midnight. Strong to severe storms will break out across Kansas into the evening, spreading east into Northwest Missouri after midnight. Additional showers and thunderstorms will break out over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by morning. A few of these storms could possibly produce some hail.

This first round of storms will spread east during the morning before fading over the Eastern Ozarks. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be lined up near a cold front moving east out of Eastern Kansas. As temperatures climb during the morning, the air mass ahead of the front will become more unstable. This will lead to storms intensifying along the front by noon. The cold front will push east of Hwy. 65 early Wednesday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing to develop along and ahead of the front throughout the afternoon into the early evening as it moves across areas east of Hwy. 65.

A few of these storms are expected to become severe. All modes of severe weather will be possible with hail being the main mode. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

The risk area for Wednesday afternoon will be along and east of Hwy. 65. The severe risk will be highest along Hwy. 65, including Springfield and Branson, from noon to 3 pm. The severe risk will shift east of Hwy. 63 by 5 to 7 pm, and should exit our area completely by 8 pm.

Chilly air and clouds will wrap back in across much of the area Wednesday night. Rain showers will also wrap in with the chilly air across areas along and north of I-44 into Thursday morning.

Clouds will gradually clear from southwest to northeast through Thursday afternoon, but may not clear out of areas from Versailles to Rolla until early Thursday evening. This is where the chilliest temperatures will be found on Thursday with highs only in the low 50s. Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas will enjoy sunnier skies and milder highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The cooler round of weather will be brief with a big warm-up across the area Friday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s ahead of the next front. The front will generate scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night with a few strong thunderstorms possible south of the interstate.

We’ll be back to quiet weather on Saturday with partly cloudy skies giving way to sunnier skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Another surge of warmth will spread in Sunday with sunshine and highs back in the 70s. This will be ahead of yet another cold front that will bring a round of showers and cooler temperatures Sunday night into Monday.

The pattern next week looks like it will remain on the cool side.

