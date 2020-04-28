Tuesday, April 28 Morning Forecast

Showers/ storms will likely be severe this evening

We’re starting out with just a few clouds this morning.

We’ll find sunshine and steady southerly winds ahead of our strong cold front today. Highs climb into the middle 70’s.

Storms fire up to the NW after 3 PM. Initially, these storms will be capable of very large hail to the size of golf balls. As the front closes in, storms organize into a line, surging damaging winds across the Ozarks. Damaging winds to 70 mph will be the greatest threat for us this evening. With some spin in the atmosphere, isolated, embedded tornadoes will be possible too. Please stay weather aware with us!

The line of storms exits east by 10-11 PM. A few showers could linger on the backside of the front. Lows will be cooler in the lower 50’s.

Breezy NW winds kick on the backside of our storm tomorrow, sending cooler air into the Ozarks. Highs will only make it to the upper 50’s, lower 60’s. A few showers could wrap-around the low as well. No severe weather is expected.

An area of high pressure builds in on Thursday bringing sunny skies and warming temperatures. Highs return to the middle 70’s. The warm-up continues into the weekend with sunshine and middle 80’s expected by Saturday. Chance of storms returns on Sunday.

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

75° / 50°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 70% 75° 50°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Windy, chance of showers
Windy, chance of showers 20% 63° 43°

Thursday

70° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 50°

Friday

79° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 79° 58°

Saturday

84° / 63°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 84° 63°

Sunday

76° / 54°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 76° 54°

Monday

71° / 58°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 20% 71° 58°

Humidity

