Tuesday, April 28 Evening Forecast

Severe weather possible this evening as a cold front pushes across the Ozarks. A broken line of thunderstorms will gradually edge southeast through the area this evening, exiting east of the area by midnight. Hail and damaging winds will be the main mode of severe weather north of Hwy. 60. The severe threat looks higher to the south and southwest, especially across Northwest Arkansas where storms are expected to surge through early to mid evening. Tornadoes are more likely with storms moving out of Oklahoma into Arkansas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas along and east of Hwy. 65 and north of the state line through 11 pm.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Northwest Arkansas north along I-49 through 11 pm.

Rain will move out of the area after midnight with partial clearing and colder temperatures by morning.

Upper-level energy will pivot south across the area on Wednesday making for cloudier weather near and east of Hwy. 65 where scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Temperatures will range from the 60s west to 50s northeast of Springfield.

A nice stretch of weather will follow for Thursday into the weekend. A cold morning Thursday will give way to a mild and bright afternoon with highs near 70°. The warming trend will continue through Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s by Saturday. The pattern will take on a more humid feel by Saturday as well.

A front will edge south through the area on Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will build in Sunday morning spreading east and southeast through Sunday afternoon. It looks like there could be a few stronger storms on Sunday with hail.

We’ll get a short break from stormy weather on Monday before another round of thunderstorms hits the area late Monday night into Tuesday. Once again, there could be a few stronger storms with hail.

The pattern should turn quiet and cooler for the remainder of next week.

Overcast

Springfield

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
49°F Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
52°F Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
52°F Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Rolla

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
51°F Thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
54°F Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 49°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 77° 49°

Wednesday

62° / 42°
Windy with showers
Windy with showers 40% 62° 42°

Thursday

69° / 49°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 69° 49°

Friday

79° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 79° 57°

Saturday

84° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 84° 62°

Sunday

71° / 50°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 71° 50°

Monday

73° / 53°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 PM
Strong Storms
80%
65°

63°

9 PM
Strong Storms
70%
63°

62°

10 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
62°

60°

11 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
60°

60°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
56°

54°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
54°

51°

5 AM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

6 AM
Clear
10%
50°

50°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
50°

52°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
52°

53°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
53°

55°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
55°

56°

11 AM
Showers
40%
56°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
60°

59°

1 PM
Showers/Wind
40%
59°

58°

2 PM
Showers/Wind
40%
58°

56°

3 PM
Showers/Wind
40%
56°

63°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
63°

59°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
59°

59°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

