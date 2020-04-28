Tuesday, April 28 Evening Forecast

Severe weather possible this evening as a cold front pushes across the Ozarks. A broken line of thunderstorms will gradually edge southeast through the area this evening, exiting east of the area by midnight. Hail and damaging winds will be the main mode of severe weather north of Hwy. 60. The severe threat looks higher to the south and southwest, especially across Northwest Arkansas where storms are expected to surge through early to mid evening. Tornadoes are more likely with storms moving out of Oklahoma into Arkansas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas along and east of Hwy. 65 and north of the state line through 11 pm.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Northwest Arkansas north along I-49 through 11 pm.

Rain will move out of the area after midnight with partial clearing and colder temperatures by morning.

Upper-level energy will pivot south across the area on Wednesday making for cloudier weather near and east of Hwy. 65 where scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Temperatures will range from the 60s west to 50s northeast of Springfield.

A nice stretch of weather will follow for Thursday into the weekend. A cold morning Thursday will give way to a mild and bright afternoon with highs near 70°. The warming trend will continue through Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s by Saturday. The pattern will take on a more humid feel by Saturday as well.

A front will edge south through the area on Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will build in Sunday morning spreading east and southeast through Sunday afternoon. It looks like there could be a few stronger storms on Sunday with hail.

We’ll get a short break from stormy weather on Monday before another round of thunderstorms hits the area late Monday night into Tuesday. Once again, there could be a few stronger storms with hail.

The pattern should turn quiet and cooler for the remainder of next week.