Tuesday, April 27 Evening Forecast

The rain has stayed away so far today, but rain chances will be on the rise overnight. It looks like a stormy stretch of weather for later tonight through Wednesday night. Waves of thunderstorms will generate heavy rainfall and a risk of flooding. Flood Watches have been posted for areas along and south of the interstate across Southern Missouri into Northwest Arkansas where the heaviest rainfall is expected.

For this evening will find mostly cloudy and mild weather. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms may try to creep into Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas before midnight. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase after midnight with rain becoming widespread along and south of the interstate down to along the state line by sunrise. This will be a favored zone for rain and embedded thunderstorms throughout the day Wednesday. The southern edge of this area of rain and thunderstorms will be the most favored area for heavier rainfall and severe weather.

There will be an isolated severe weather risk across the area Wednesday, but severe weather looks more probable south of Hwy. 60 throughout the day into the Wednesday night where there will be better access to higher instability. A few severe storms with hail and damaging winds are expected. An isolated tornado will also be possible.

Rain and thunderstorms will gradually build southeast across Northern Arkansas Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Showers will continue into Thursday morning tapering off to a few light showers. Clouds will clear out during the afternoon.

Rainfall will be the bigger story with Wednesday’s storm with an axis of heavy rainfall expected to set up south of the interstate. Totals of 2 to 3″ will be common with locally higher amounts over 4″ possible.

A warm and dry stretch of weather will follow Wednesday’s storm Friday and Saturday. The mornings will be cool with afternoon highs in the 70s.

We’ll have to keep an eye out for rain chances late Sunday into Sunday night. The storm moving through Wednesday may leave behind some energy over Texas and this may lift northeast across the region Sunday into Monday. This will result in increasing clouds Sunday and a chance for showers overnight.

We’ll be between storms Monday, but there may still be a chance for showers. Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely later Tuesday as the next storm moves in and pushes a cold front into the area. There could be some severe weather with this system as it moves through.

Temperatures Sunday through Tuesday will remain warm and humidity levels will be running higher too.


Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Branson

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Harrison

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Rolla

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
66°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 79° 64°

Wednesday

71° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 97% 71° 59°

Thursday

70° / 48°
AM Showers
AM Showers 52% 70° 48°

Friday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 72° 50°

Saturday

77° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 77° 56°

Sunday

79° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 79° 61°

Monday

79° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 79° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
67°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
66°

66°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
67°

67°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

67°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
67°

68°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
68°

70°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
70°

70°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
70°

70°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
70°

70°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
70°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
69°

69°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
69°

69°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
69°

69°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
69°

68°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
68°

68°

7 PM
Rain
88%
68°

