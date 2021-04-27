Tuesday, April 26 Morning Weather

Monday did not disappoint across the Ozarks. Temperatures were in the low to mid-80’s with a nice breeze to cool it off a bit. We will see a very similar day in store for Tuesday. Temperatures will be a touch lower (by a degree or two), clouds will build in and it will stay breezy out of the south.

By this evening, conditions will start to change across the area. Storms will pop up out to the west in Kansas and Oklahoma. We will see the chance of scattered storms late evening into the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk of severe weather for our counties to the north and west of I-44. Large hail will be the greatest risk.

Wednesday morning the chance of widespread heavy rain will be increase greatly from west to east. The chance of rain, and a few storms, will be likely throughout the day Wednesday, Wednesday overnight and Thursday early. We will see a widespread 1.5″-3″ and locally higher amounts up to 4″ will be possible. The rain will come to an end by Thursday afternoon and we could see some sunshine by the end of Thursday.

On Saturday, May begins! The weather will be great for outdoor activities. Enjoy your weekend.