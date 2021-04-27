Tuesday, April 26 Morning Weather

Monday did not disappoint across the Ozarks. Temperatures were in the low to mid-80’s with a nice breeze to cool it off a bit. We will see a very similar day in store for Tuesday. Temperatures will be a touch lower (by a degree or two), clouds will build in and it will stay breezy out of the south.

By this evening, conditions will start to change across the area. Storms will pop up out to the west in Kansas and Oklahoma. We will see the chance of scattered storms late evening into the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk of severe weather for our counties to the north and west of I-44. Large hail will be the greatest risk.

Wednesday morning the chance of widespread heavy rain will be increase greatly from west to east. The chance of rain, and a few storms, will be likely throughout the day Wednesday, Wednesday overnight and Thursday early. We will see a widespread 1.5″-3″ and locally higher amounts up to 4″ will be possible. The rain will come to an end by Thursday afternoon and we could see some sunshine by the end of Thursday.

On Saturday, May begins! The weather will be great for outdoor activities. Enjoy your weekend.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

65°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Branson

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Harrison

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Rolla

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
76%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

West Plains

65°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 80° 65°

Wednesday

71° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 97% 71° 59°

Thursday

67° / 46°
AM Showers
AM Showers 52% 67° 46°

Friday

70° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 70° 48°

Saturday

77° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 77° 56°

Sunday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 81° 60°

Monday

78° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 78° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
76°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
78°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
78°

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
3%
78°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
3%
77°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
21%
75°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
71°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
70°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
19%
68°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
67°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

66°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
66°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
66°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
66°

67°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
67°

