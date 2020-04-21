Tuesday, April 21 Morning Forecast

Weather

Beautiful today, storms return tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Beautiful start this morning, sunshine and mild 50’s.

Today will be gorgeous! High pressure overhead keeps skies sunny. Light winds keep temperatures warm with highs in the lower 70’s! Get out and enjoy!

We’ll find increasing clouds tonight ahead of our next storm. Mostly cloudy skies give way to mild lows in the 50’s.

By sunrise we’ll find showers filling in. Showers/ thunderstorms become widespread in the afternoon with highs in the 60’s. The storm tracks to our south, so the bigger severe threat will be south of the area.

However, if enough instability or fuel for storms can seep far enough north, an isolated strong/ severe storm may be possible near/ south of the state line. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threat. Locally heavy rain and flooding are also concerns.

We’ll find storms exiting Wednesday night, clearing skies on Thursday.

An active pattern brings our next storm in by Friday with another round of showers/ storms expected. Like the previous storm, this one is also detached from cold air, so no frosts/ freezes are expected. Temps stay mild.

The weekend looks dry before storm chances return on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

72° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 72° 50°

Wednesday

62° / 52°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 62° 52°

Thursday

73° / 52°
Morning showers
Morning showers 10% 73° 52°

Friday

66° / 46°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 66° 46°

Saturday

60° / 41°
Morning showers
Morning showers 0% 60° 41°

Sunday

65° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 65° 47°

Monday

69° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 69° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 AM
Clear
10%
52°

52°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
52°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour EOWood

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now