Tuesday, April 21 Morning Forecast

Beautiful start this morning, sunshine and mild 50’s.

Today will be gorgeous! High pressure overhead keeps skies sunny. Light winds keep temperatures warm with highs in the lower 70’s! Get out and enjoy!

We’ll find increasing clouds tonight ahead of our next storm. Mostly cloudy skies give way to mild lows in the 50’s.

By sunrise we’ll find showers filling in. Showers/ thunderstorms become widespread in the afternoon with highs in the 60’s. The storm tracks to our south, so the bigger severe threat will be south of the area.

However, if enough instability or fuel for storms can seep far enough north, an isolated strong/ severe storm may be possible near/ south of the state line. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threat. Locally heavy rain and flooding are also concerns.

We’ll find storms exiting Wednesday night, clearing skies on Thursday.

An active pattern brings our next storm in by Friday with another round of showers/ storms expected. Like the previous storm, this one is also detached from cold air, so no frosts/ freezes are expected. Temps stay mild.

The weekend looks dry before storm chances return on Monday.