Tuesday, April 21 Evening Forecast

Tuesday’s weather was top-notch with sunshine, light winds, and highs in the low 70s. The weather will take a dramatic turn as a storm moves into the area on Wednesday.

Evening conditions look pretty ideal to catch the peak of the Lyrid Meteor Shower. The actual peak will occur near 1 am as clouds are moving in, but skies will by mostly clear before. A new moon will also make for an easier time catching a sight of some of the shooting stars. About 10 to 20 meteors per hour are expected.

Clouds will thicken up after midnight with showers and a few thunderstorms spreading into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by sunrise Wednesday.

Keep an umbrella handy Wednesday or better yet a rain jacket. Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the day into the night and winds will be brisk out of the southeast. A few stronger storms are possible by Wednesday evening with a risk of hail mainly near and south of Hwy. 60. We’ll have to watch areas south of the state line for a slightly higher chance for severe weather Wednesday night if surface instability winds up being a bit higher than forecast.

The rain will taper off by Thursday morning with a general 1 to 2″ of rain expected.

Clouds will hang around through the morning Thursday before clearing from west to east during the afternoon. Temperatures look mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The next storm will quickly follow on Friday with a storm tracking over or just south of the Ozarks. The storm will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to all of the area. Rainfall looks heavy with this storm with another inch or more of rain possible. Given the quick succession of storms, flooding could be more of an issue. Right now, instability levels look very low as the storm moves through. This will cut down on chance for stronger storms.

The storm will wrap up to the east on Saturday drawing some chilly weather back into the Ozarks. Wraparound clouds will make for partly to mostly cloudy skies with breezy north to northwest winds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Milder and sunnier weather returns on Sunday. The pattern will turn cloudier again though by Monday as a front lifts north back across the area. This could bring a few showers to the area as well. Another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms looks possible on Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Clear

Springfield

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

72° / 51°
Showers late
Showers late 0% 72° 51°

Wednesday

61° / 50°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 61° 50°

Thursday

71° / 50°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 10% 71° 50°

Friday

67° / 49°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 67° 49°

Saturday

60° / 41°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 10% 60° 41°

Sunday

66° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 66° 46°

Monday

71° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 71° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

50°

7 AM
Showers
50%
50°

55°

8 AM
Rain
70%
55°

55°

9 AM
Rain
60%
55°

55°

10 AM
Rain
70%
55°

56°

11 AM
Rain
70%
56°

57°

12 PM
Rain
80%
57°

56°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
56°

56°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
56°

56°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
56°

62°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

57°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
57°

58°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
58°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour EOWood

