Tuesday, April 21 Evening Forecast

Tuesday’s weather was top-notch with sunshine, light winds, and highs in the low 70s. The weather will take a dramatic turn as a storm moves into the area on Wednesday.

Evening conditions look pretty ideal to catch the peak of the Lyrid Meteor Shower. The actual peak will occur near 1 am as clouds are moving in, but skies will by mostly clear before. A new moon will also make for an easier time catching a sight of some of the shooting stars. About 10 to 20 meteors per hour are expected.

Clouds will thicken up after midnight with showers and a few thunderstorms spreading into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by sunrise Wednesday.

Keep an umbrella handy Wednesday or better yet a rain jacket. Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the day into the night and winds will be brisk out of the southeast. A few stronger storms are possible by Wednesday evening with a risk of hail mainly near and south of Hwy. 60. We’ll have to watch areas south of the state line for a slightly higher chance for severe weather Wednesday night if surface instability winds up being a bit higher than forecast.

The rain will taper off by Thursday morning with a general 1 to 2″ of rain expected.

Clouds will hang around through the morning Thursday before clearing from west to east during the afternoon. Temperatures look mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The next storm will quickly follow on Friday with a storm tracking over or just south of the Ozarks. The storm will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to all of the area. Rainfall looks heavy with this storm with another inch or more of rain possible. Given the quick succession of storms, flooding could be more of an issue. Right now, instability levels look very low as the storm moves through. This will cut down on chance for stronger storms.

The storm will wrap up to the east on Saturday drawing some chilly weather back into the Ozarks. Wraparound clouds will make for partly to mostly cloudy skies with breezy north to northwest winds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Milder and sunnier weather returns on Sunday. The pattern will turn cloudier again though by Monday as a front lifts north back across the area. This could bring a few showers to the area as well. Another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms looks possible on Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.