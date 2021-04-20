Tuesday, April 20 Morning Forecast

Big changes are in store across the Ozarks for our Tuesday thanks to a cold front that has moved through. This boundary has set the stage for a wintry day across the region as northerly winds have taken over. That breeze is ushering in much colder air which will combine with an area of low pressure to bring widespread snow.

Moisture continues to develop as we progress through the early morning with any rain/wintry mix quickly changing over to snow as it moves southeast. The atmospheric column quickly cools which will support snow throughout nearly all the duration of this event. The big question mark is how quickly can we cool the ground temps and can we get the surface temps to drop close to the freezing mark. We’ll also be battling a higher sun angle at this time of year. These are all factors working against snowfall accumulation but I still think that a quick 1-2″ is possible, especially north of I-44. A slushy inch or less is a good bet in the metro, again, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces.

Snow will likely arrive in Springfield around lunchtime with a good few hours of moderate to heavy snow expected.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the messy conditions into the evening so make sure you travel cautiously.





At the peak of this storm, heavy snowfall rates could really reduce visibility and could create changing conditions quickly. The snow begins to taper off late this afternoon into the evening with drier air taking off behind this disturbance. That will help clear our sky out through the overnight which will help our temps cool off as we approach Wednesday morning. Lows will likely dip into the mid-upper 20s which could break some records across the viewing area. The old record of 28° for Springfield on Wednesday was set back in 1918 and it looks like that will get broken. Sunshine but chilly conditions hold for mid-week with highs climbing back into the lower 50s. Clouds thicken up once again Thursday ahead of our next storm system, which is slated to arrive on Thursday night into Friday. This wave does look to bring thunderstorms thanks to a little more instability in the atmosphere. Showers will likely linger throughout much of Saturday before the rain clears during the evening. High pressure builds back in to end the weekend bringing a return to milder temps and the sunshine. Highs surge back into the low to mid-70s Sunday into Monday so make sure you get out side and enjoy it.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer